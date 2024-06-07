Wallbox Announces Additions to Board of Directors at Annual General Meeting

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors at its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The three new Directors voted in by shareholders at this year’s Annual General Meeting include Jordi Lainz, who previously served as Wallbox CFO for close to six years; Ferdinand Schlutius, Co-CEO of ABL, a pioneer in EV charging solutions in Germany which was acquired by Wallbox in 2023; and Paolo Campinoti, Executive Vice President with commercial responsibility over EMEA, APAC and LATAM for Generac, which is a minority investor in Wallbox. Full bios on the three new Directors follow below.

Jordi Lainz, Former CFO, Wallbox: Mr. Lainz serves as a member of the board. Previously, Mr. Lainz was Chief Financial Officer of Wallbox from 2019 to 2024. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Lainz held the position of Corporate Director and CFO of Eurofred Group, a distributor of air conditioning and industrial heating systems, from June 2011 to February 2019. Prior to Eurofred Group, Mr. Lainz served as a director and member of the audit committee of Ficosa International, S.A., a global automotive supplier, from May 1998 to May 2011. Mr. Lainz holds an Economics degree from the University of Barcelona and is an auditor in Spain (Censor Jurado de Cuentas).

Paolo Campinoti, Executive Vice President – International, Generac: Mr. Campinoti serves as a member of the board. Mr. Campinoti has served as Executive Vice President with commercial responsibility over EMEA, APAC and LATAM since the acquisition of the Pramac Group by Generac in 2016. Based in Italy, Mr. Campinoti also continues to serve as the CEO of the Pramac Group, a position held since 1995. Previously he worked within Pramac Group in several other managerial roles. In over 25 years of service to the Pramac Group, Mr. Campinoti has led the transformation of the Pramac Group from a local Italian company to a leading power generation manufacturer with global brand recognition and presence. Mr. Campinoti holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics degree from the University of Florence. Mr. Campinoti served as the Chairman of the Industrial Business Association for the South of Tuscany and as honorary consul of Romania in Florence. Mr. Campinoti has also been the honorary consul of Bahrain in Florence since 2023.

“I’d like to welcome Jordi, Ferdinand and Paolo to the Wallbox board,” said Enric Asunción, CEO and cofounder of Wallbox and Executive Director of the Wallbox Board. “Each of our new directors join us with valuable and unique experience intended to further diversify our board to position Wallbox for continued long-term global growth.”

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

