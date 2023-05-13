Wallarm Named a CyberTech 100 Company of 2023

Wallarm recognized for the second straight year as a cybersecurity innovator ‘every financial institution needs to know about’

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallarm, the end-to-end API security company, today announced that it has been named a CyberTech 100 company in 2023 by specialist research firm, FinTech Global. In its fourth year, the prestigious list highlights the most innovative CyberTech companies across the globe that are improving the cyber defenses of financial institutions.

To be named to the list, companies must address a significant challenge facing the fintech industry today and deliver an innovative solution that offers considerable cost savings, or efficiency improvement across the security value chain. Wallarm was one of more than 1,000 companies considered by judges.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the CyberTech 100 companies this year,” said Ivan Novikov, CEO of Wallarm. “As API-driven operations continue to rise in the fintech and financial industries, we understand the critical importance of API security to protect valuable assets and maintain customer trust. With the increasing adoption of Open Banking, API security has become the cornerstone of modern financial services. At Wallarm, we are committed to delivering state-of-the-art, end-to-end API security solutions that not only help financial institutions safeguard their operations but also pave the way for innovation and growth in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

“As challenges such as ransomware, phishing and data breaches still plague financial institutions, there has never been a more important time for businesses to use CyberTech solutions,” said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar. “With the average cost of data breaches being in the millions, it is critical firms look for the solutions that can guarantee their protection, particularly as the tough economic climate puts pressure on finances. This year’s CyberTech100 list arms companies with the necessary information to find the industry change-makers who are providing companies with the opportunity to be well protected against these threats.”

About Wallarm

Wallarm End-to-End API Security offerings provide robust protection for APIs, web applications, microservices, and serverless workloads running in cloud-native environments. Hundreds of Security and DevOps teams choose Wallarm to: discover all their web apps & API endpoints, traffic flows and sensitive data usage for complete visibility; protect their entire API portfolio against emerging threats; and respond automatically to incidents for better risk management. Our platform supports modern tech stacks, offering dozens of deployment options in cloud and Kubernetes-based environments, and also provides a full cloud solution. Wallarm is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by Toba Capital, Y Сombinator, Partech, and other investors.

