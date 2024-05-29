Wall Street Veteran Launches Company to Provide Financial Wellness

––AFIREfi Provides a Holistic Roadmap App for Managing Investments and Spending––

NEW HAVEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AFIREfi, a company dedicated to the financial wellness of individuals, families, and employees, has officially launched its services. The company’s guided app is a user-centric tool connecting all the touch points of the financial ecosystem, providing a comprehensive view of users’ financial position, a roadmap for improvement, and a way to track the impact of their financial choices on their well-being.





The AFIREfi service centers on an app that goes beyond tracking spending choices or how investments and bank accounts perform. It illustrates how spending, banking, and investment choices have a long-term impact on an individual’s financial state. Since it is not affiliated with any financial product or institution, AFIREfi is able to provide unbiased education and suggestions and illustrate how daily spending is an essential part of financial wellness.

Patricia Whittaker, founder and president of AFIREfi, said, “Two of the biggest obstacles to financial well-being are making decisions and not recognizing them as financial decisions, or even worse, not making any financial decisions at all. AFIREfi raises financial awareness.”

“Whether to buy coffee or what type of checking account to hold is a personal decision, but they are part of our long-term financial plans.” Whittaker explained, “AFIREfi helps users understand their needs today and be better equipped to decide for their financial future. It also illustrates how spending, banking, and investing are all interconnected and impact long-term financial well-being. We recognize that money has an emotional side – without that side, we wouldn’t get stressed out.”

The positive outcomes of this planning not only influence financial well-being but also profoundly affect overall physical and mental health. Repeated studies have shown that financial stress can adversely affect the body’s systems that are responsible for maintaining good health.

About AFIREfi



AFIREfi is a financial wellness company that provides tools and support to help people better navigate and achieve their financial goals. Founded in 2019 by financial services industry veteran Patricia Whittaker, the company provides tools for making financial decisions, tracking financial progress, and helping people better understand the relationship between habits and financial wellness.

