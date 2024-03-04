Walker & Dunlop’s New Website Spotlights Its Expanded Platform And User Experience

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker & Dunlop, Inc. launched its new website, www.walkerdunlop.com today to feature its growth and expanded offerings, showcasing the company’s breadth and depth. The new site touts an enhanced digital user experience with a modernized design, intuitive navigation and improved functionality.









“ We continue to prioritize investment in our people, brand and technology, allowing us to expand our product and service offerings while maintaining our focus on exceptional client service,” said Steve Theobald, Walker & Dunlop’s Chief Operating Officer. “ The new website is an extension of that focus and seamlessly connects us to both existing and new clients who are building communities across the country where people live, work, shop and play.”

Over the past several years, Walker & Dunlop diversified and broadened its services, adding Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity syndication, investment banking, industry-leading research and technology-driven appraisals and valuations to its core offerings. The expanded, innovative brand platform makes W&D one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Users can now easily navigate and understand the full capabilities of Walker & Dunlop.

“ We are excited to launch this responsive and interactive experience. At a time when being able to quickly react to market conditions is critical, we have streamlined the quote request process, expedited response to inquiries, and provided access to the latest rates and market intelligence,” said Carol McNerney, Walker & Dunlop’s Chief Marketing Officer. “ Our website marks a new digital chapter for the company that aligns seamlessly with our identity and technological advancements.”

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

