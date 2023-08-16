Walker & Dunlop’s Apprise Wins “Appraisal Solution of The Year” In 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that Apprise has been awarded the annual “Appraisal Solution of The Year” award by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.





Apprise is Walker & Dunlop’s independent, third-party valuation, data, risk mitigation, and advisory platform, which consists of expert appraisers and valuation specialists, coupled with a proprietary approach to data science and technology. The platform harnesses data feeds to pull information from public records, property sites, industry resources, and proprietary sources into one central cloud-based system. Its hub aggregates 250 of the most critical variables and allows expert appraisers to normalize and confirm transactional data points, providing deeper insights, so clients can confidently execute business strategies in less time.

“ Apprise is built on the idea that better data provides better appraisals. Appraisers are under pressure to work faster while continuing to provide objectivity and quality. We created a solution by bringing together the power of digital transformation and professional expertise from appraisers who share an obsession over client service,” said Willy Walker, chairman and CEO of Walker & Dunlop. “ This award reflects our position as trusted partners who help meet the demands of all lenders.”

“ In an industry where knowledge is power and time is money, Apprise sets a new benchmark within the industry. Appraisals powered by Apprise technology and orchestrated by their experts are truly unmatched in the industry,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “ Despite the need for modernization, appraisals haven’t changed in decades. Demand is also outstripping supply. Apprise, our ‘Appraisal Solution of The Year,’ is revolutionizing the whole process. Their system provides access to information, transforming the arduous process of gathering market information and data for comparable properties.”

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

Launched by Walker & Dunlop, Apprise is focused exclusively on the U.S. market and has a collective track record of valuing $160 billion worth of commercial real estate properties to date, comprising more than 1.2 million units per year. Serving a client base that includes GSE lenders, owners/operators, banks, and institutional lenders, the Apprise team specializes in quick valuation insights and data analytics, as well as industry compliant appraisals and consulting assignments for multifamily and commercial assets.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.

