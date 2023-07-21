<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Wag! To Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8, 2023
Business Wire

Wag! To Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wag! Group Co. (the “Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering on-demand access to 5-star pet care, pet insurance options, premium pet products, and expert pet advice, announced today that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed by using this link.

Following the live call, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at Wag! – Investor Relations.

About Wag! – Wag.co

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents. The Wag! app offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from its community of 450,000 pet caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms, maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials, and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit wag.co.

Contacts

Media:
Wag!: Media@wagwalking.com

Investor Relations:
Wag!: IR@wagwalking.com
ICR for Wag!: WagIR@icrinc.com

Articoli correlati

Expedia Group to Webcast Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 3, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its second quarter 2023 results for the period ended June 30, 2023,...
Continua a leggere

Cohu To Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 3

Business Wire Business Wire -
POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity,...
Continua a leggere

BILL to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 17, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), will...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php