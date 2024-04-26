Home Business Wire Wag! To Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024
Wag! To Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wag!, (Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the number one platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 888-999-6281 (international callers please dial 1-848-280-6550) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.wag.co/.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://investors.wag.co/ for 90 days.

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household. Wag! pioneered on-demand dog walking in 2016 with the Wag! app, which offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from a community of over 500,000 Pet Caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace; Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms; WoofWoofTV, a multi-media company bringing delightful pet content to over 18 million followers across social media; maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials; and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit Wag.co.

Wag!: Media@wagwalking.com

Wag!: IR@wagwalking.com
Gateway: PET@gateway-grp.com

