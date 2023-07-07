Wag! Pounces on Expansion Opportunity, Launches Cat Food Advisor to Support Feline Nutrition

New site offers education and unbiased, science-backed reviews of cat food

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PET #WagPET—Wag! (Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the number one platform for Pet Parents, offering on-demand access to five-star pet care, pet insurance options, premium pet products, and expert pet advice, is excited to announce the launch of Cat Food Advisor, a comprehensive online resource dedicated to feline nutrition. Following our successful acquisition of Dog Food Advisor, the world’s largest dog food review platform, in 2023, Wag! is cementing our commitment to providing valuable guidance and support to pet owners on their pet’s nutrition.









Dog Food Advisor has established itself as a trusted resource for dog owners, providing in-depth reviews and expert, unbiased analysis of various dog food brands. Leveraging this expertise, and because of overwhelming demand from Dog Food Advisor customers, Wag! is excited to extend the same level of professionalism and care to cat owners through the introduction of Cat Food Advisor.

Cat Food Advisor aims to empower cat owners with the knowledge and insights necessary to make informed decisions about their feline companions’ nutrition. With an extensive database of cat food reviews, nutritional analyses, and expert recommendations, Cat Food Advisor will serve as a go-to resource for cat owners seeking the best dietary options for their beloved pets.

Wag!’s decision to expand into feline nutrition was driven by the recognition of a growing need within the pet care industry. “We are thrilled to introduce Cat Food Advisor as a valuable resource for cat owners,” said Patrick McCarthy, CMO at Wag!. “Our goal is to help cat owners make informed choices when it comes to their cat’s nutrition, just as we have for dog owners with Dog Food Advisor. Every pet deserves the best possible care, starting with a healthy diet, and Cat Food Advisor is an invaluable tool for achieving that.”

With a focus on science-backed content, Cat Food Advisor will feature a user-friendly interface that allows cat owners to browse through a wide range of cat food brands, read detailed product reviews, and access nutritional information tailored to feline needs. Additionally, the platform will provide valuable articles, tips, and advice from veterinary professionals, so that cat owners can have access to accurate information.

In the coming months, Cat Food Advisor will continue to expand its offerings, adding new features such as personalized recommendations and additional educational content to further enhance the user experience.

For more information about Cat Food Advisor, please visit catfoodadvisor.com.

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents. The Wag! app offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from its community of 450,000 pet caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms, maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials, and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit wag.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company’s ability to further develop and advance its pet service offerings and achieve scale; ability to attract and retain personnel; market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management’s financial outlook for the future. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: management’s financial outlook for the future; market adoption of the Company’s pet service offerings and solutions; failure to realize the financial benefits of acquisitions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

