Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 20 cents per share, payable on August 28, 2024, to holders of record on August 14, 2024.


About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is revolutionizing the way the world moves for future generations. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at www.wabteccorp.com

Contacts

Wabtec Media Contact
Tim Bader

+1 682-319-7925

tim.bader@wabtec.com

Wabtec Investor Contact
Kyra Yates

+1 817-349-2735

kyra.yates@wabtec.com

