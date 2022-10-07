<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Wabtec Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced it will report 2022 third quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on November 1, 2022. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss those results with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. To listen to the call via webcast, visit Wabtec’s website at www.WabtecCorp.com and click on “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section. An audio replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (access code: 2053871).

About Wabtec Corporation

Wabtec Corporation is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide.

Wabtec Investor Contact
Kristine Kubacki, CFA / kristine.kubacki@wabtec.com / 412-450-2033

Wabtec Media Contact
Tim Bader / tim.bader@wabtec.com / 682-319-7925

