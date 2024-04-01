W. Capra Announces Closing of Its Acquisition of Impact 21

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–W. Capra, the leading professional services firm in commerce, technology, and consumer programs, today announced that it has closed on the strategic acquisition of Impact 21 Group, LLC, a globally recognized business transformation firm with a rich history of empowering businesses to drive results through people, systems, processes and data. The acquisition was first announced on February 8, 2024, and terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed.





“This is a milestone transaction for W. Capra, representing the beginning of a promising new chapter for two industry-leading firms who come together to create the premier end-to-end consulting and services business – from high level strategy to implementation – providing customer-first business transformation across the many verticals we serve,” said Mike Streams, Partner at W. Capra. “Now that we are together as one firm, we offer our clients, that we previously served individually, an expanded breadth of full lifecycle services and enhanced capabilities to deliver on their strategic initiatives. We look forward to seeing our teams come together and using our combined resources to continue to grow our business. The shared enthusiasm of our teams for serving one another, our clients, and industries is unmatched, and we’re excited for our clients to benefit from this.”

Lisa Biggs, Impact 21 Co-Founder, President & CEO and now Partner at W. Capra said, “Impact 21 and our skilled team members are very proud to join the W. Capra family. Our shared passion for our clients and complimentary services will allow us to amplify the exponential growth trajectory we’ve been on.” Lesley Saitta, Impact 21 Co-Founder and Chair and now Partner at W. Capra added, “The strategic and cultural alignment of our two organizations has long been evident and has only deepened as we have navigated this process together. I am excited about what we’ll achieve together for our clients.”

About W. Capra and Impact 21

W. Capra Consulting Group is an industry leader in providing IT and business focused advisory and professional services in retail technology. Since the year 2000, W. Capra has helped organizations of all sizes understand, develop, and execute strategies to solve the toughest challenges related to payment acceptance, consumer engagement, technology adoption, and data security. The W. Capra team is composed of industry experts who possess deep insight and experience across the industries they serve.

About Impact 21

Impact 21 is a recognized global consulting firm that enables specialty retail, convenience, and energy channels to deliver seamless customer experiences, driving new revenue growth and increased shareholder value.

By offering a proven business model for integration of business and technology strategies, with a world class collaboration, project, and content management solution, Impact 21 positions companies to drive profitability and enhance their customers’ experience.

The Impact 21 team consists of experienced industry experts who bring “real-world” solutions to manage and execute initiatives of all sizes and impact with a passion for driving business alignment within clients’ organizations and bringing thought leadership to all the industries and clients served.

