Vyvo Smart Chain Introduces VAI OS: AI Platform for Data Management Across Industries

Vyvo Merges AI and Blockchain Technology to Empower Users with Secure, Private, and Monetizable Data Management

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vyvo Smart Chain today announced VAI OS, an AI platform designed to address how data is managed and utilized across industries. VAI OS leverages Vyvo’s blockchain technology to offer AI-driven solutions that empower users to control, manage, and monetize their data securely and privately.

VAI OS builds on Vyvo’s experience in technology development. The company’s previous products include wearable devices like the BioSense Band, BioSense Ring and projects such as Nutramatic. Built on the Vyvo Smart Chain, VAI OS aims to extend blockchain technology applications from health insights to personal and business data management.

“VAI OS takes data management to the next level, enabling users to harness their data for AI-driven insights while maintaining complete ownership and privacy,” said Fabio Galdi, Co-Founder and CEO of Vyvo. “Whether it’s health data from personal devices, emails, or even interactions with everyday services, VAI OS opens up a world of possibilities for how data can be utilized while keeping user control at the forefront.”

Key Features of VAI OS:

Decentralized Data Management: Uses VSC’s blockchain infrastructure for data security and user control.

Adaptive AI: Learns from user interactions and real-time data to provide personalized insights and assistance.

Multi-modal Interaction: Offers text, audio, and video-based communication options.

Comprehensive Integration: Connects with various data sources, including emails, personal devices, and third-party services.

Developer Environment: Provides a platform for creating apps and extensions.

VAI OS integrates with diverse data sources, including personal devices and third-party services. Users can authorize AI systems to access their data while maintaining privacy. Through Vyvo Smart Chain, data can be tokenized for potential monetization. Unlike centralized systems, VAI OS uses Vyvo Smart Chain’s decentralized infrastructure for data security and anonymity. It works with Vyvo devices and is built on top of popular industry AI models.

Launch Details and Availability:

Private Launch Phase: Available to existing community members with exclusive packages

Public Beta: Planned for release by the end of 2024

Pricing Structure: Personal License at $25/month, Pro License at $75/month

Each subscription triggers a purchase and burning of $VSC, with data exchanges using $VSC as transaction fees.

To learn more about VAI OS or participate in the private launch, visit www.vyvo.com. For updates and announcements, follow Vyvo Smart Chain on Twitter @VyvoSmartChain or join the Telegram community at t.me/VyvoSmartChainEN.

About Vyvo Smart Chain

Vyvo Smart Chain leverages blockchain and AI technology to pioneer innovative solutions that elevate user engagement and champion healthier lifestyles through real-time data tracking and incentivization mechanisms.

Contacts

mike@multipliedhq.com