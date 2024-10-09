Vultron Raises $4.85M From Craft and Long Journey Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vultron, an AI-powered proposal development solution for the public sector, announced today that it has secured $4.85 million in seed funding. The round was led by Craft Ventures and Long Journey Ventures, with participation from South Park Commons, Conviction Embed, and angel investors including Gokul Rajaram, Josh Buckley, Lenny Rachitsky, and others. Two-year-old Vultron has achieved 16x revenue growth in the past year, and this funding round will allow the company to continue scaling to meet growing demand. Vultron was recently recognized as the 2024 Company of the Year in AI Government Proposals by GovCIO Outlook.





Securing federal contracts is vital for our nation’s growth, yet pursuing these opportunities can be daunting. FY23 saw unprecedented spending levels at $774.6 billion, with nearly 110,000 U.S.-based companies winning prime contract awards. To secure these contracts, companies must prepare and submit proposals in response to the government’s Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Federal proposal development is time-intensive and expensive. Costs typically range from 3 to 5% of the total awarded contract value and over 10% for complex pursuits. Government contractors of all sizes face the same challenges: strict compliance requirements, tight deadlines, cost containment, and increased competition.

In response, the technology industry has introduced AI solutions to improve specific tasks within existing proposal development processes. While these AI-powered tools assist contractors with aspects of their workflows, they have yet to drive significant improvements in overall efficiency or proposal quality. In certain cases, AI-driven workflows, such as prompting, can increase the total effort required.

Vultron believes that the future of AI extends beyond capabilities that complement certain parts of the workflow; it will be the platform on which the entire workflow is built. Vultron’s platform orchestrates and embeds domain-specific AI capabilities throughout the federal proposal development lifecycle using an outcomes-based approach. This method enables government contractors to consistently and efficiently produce high-quality proposals.

The company’s recent launch of advanced features, such as Automatic Intelligence Incorporation, Instant Red Team Draft, and the Expert Review & Scoring Engine, has enabled customers to increase overall efficiency by 86% and significantly improve proposal quality.

Carolyn Trinta, Chief Business Development Officer at Bright Apps, a Vultron customer, said, “We’re saving time, and time means money. We compared it to our manual approach, and hands down, Vultron was far easier. And let me tell you, there’s no comparison. Vultron has saved us significant time. Every hour spent in Vultron equated to over 5 hours saved.”

By compressing production timelines and automating analysis, writing, and workflow tasks, Vultron delivers a significant return on investment to its customers, achieving a 54% reduction in proposal development costs and a 92% decrease in drafting time. Vultron transforms key proposal development practices, rendering many traditional workflows obsolete and replaces them with streamlined, automated processes. Vultron customers are experiencing improvements in overall productivity as well as staff development and satisfaction.

“At Vultron, we’re using AI to create the future of proposal development, so you can focus on increasing your business development, strategy, and capture efforts,” said Mac Liu, Founder and CEO at Vultron. “It’s incredibly rewarding to witness the evolution of our customers. In the first few weeks, they produce higher-quality proposals and experience increased efficiency. For the first time, they’re in control of their processes and time. After a few months with Vultron, customers report feeling more energized while working on proposals. They are learning new skills and becoming more strategic in their approach.”

This infusion of capital will enable Vultron to further expand its solution’s capabilities and drive strategic growth, providing invaluable support to the public sector. The investment will help contractors submit higher-value proposals to the federal government, optimize resources for delivering high-quality contract performance, and focus on critical areas such as workforce development and strategic capabilities.

“We are excited about businesses building AI solutions to transform operationally intensive workflows and believe there is a compelling opportunity within government contracting. Vultron is the market leader in this area and their product is the best-in-class solution for organizations that produce extensive, competitive proposals,” said Jeff Fluhr, Partner at Craft Ventures. “Vultron is already driving business growth for Fortune 100 enterprises and small to mid-sized companies across the industry. We are honored to partner with the Vultron team to reimagine the future of government contracting.”

About Vultron

Vultron, a Generative AI Proposal Development platform, is redefining the government RFP and solicitation response process. The company has created the first custom multi-domain model collective, designed and developed by federal contracting and AI domain experts. Vultron transforms traditional proposal development workflows into streamlined, intelligent, and strategic best-in-class practices. The platform empowers companies to surpass conventional methods and achieve superior outcomes across all roles, including subject matter experts, proposal managers, capture teams, business development, and leadership. With Vultron, organizations can unlock their growth potential and create more avenues for success.

