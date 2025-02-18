Vultr Announces Availability of AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs to Power Enterprise AI

Industry-first availability for AMD inference-optimized GPUs to build and scale AI-native applications

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company, today announced the deployment of the AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPUs in its Chicago data center region, making it the first cloud provider to offer these cutting-edge AI solutions.

This news comes on the heels of Vultr announcing its growth financing at a $3.5 billion valuation and the expansion of its collaboration with AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) to provide access to AMD Instinct™ MI300X GPUs and the ROCm™ open software ecosystem. This collaboration joins AMD’s revolutionary Instinct GPUs and supporting AI networking and software infrastructure with Vultr’s global cloud infrastructure platform to empower businesses to build and scale AI-native applications on robust cloud infrastructure, ensuring agility, scalability, cost efficiency, and high performance.

“The AMD Instinct MI325X sets new AI industry standards, delivering incredible performance and efficiency for inference,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “The Instinct MI325X gives our customers priority access to state-of-the-art GPU hardware, empowering them to scale AI deployments in production. Together, we are unlocking new possibilities for AI innovation and shaping the future of cloud GPU infrastructure on a global scale.”

As AI models grow increasingly more complex, optimizing training and inference use cases has become essential for organizations looking to scale their AI capabilities efficiently. The newest addition to the Vultr cloud infrastructure is powered by the Supermicro AS -8126GS-TNMR 8-U servers that host AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs which feature industry-leading memory capacity of 256GB of HBM3E and 8 TB/s of memory bandwidth. Thanks to seamless drop-in compatibility with the AMD Instinct MI300X and integration with AMD ROCm™ open software, the GPU supports key AI and high-performance computing frameworks, simplifying deployment. Now, customers have the freedom of choice and flexibility to leverage a vast array of tools, frameworks, and communities to build, customize, and rapidly deploy next-generation generative AI applications with exceptional price-to-performance.

“Designed for exceptional performance and efficiency, the AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators excel in demanding AI tasks such as foundation model training, fine-tuning, and inferencing,” said Negin Oliver, corporate vice president of business development, Data Center GPU Business Unit, AMD. “With the addition of the AMD Instinct MI325X, Vultr is empowering businesses with cutting-edge AI technology to harness the necessary computational power and efficiency to drive AI advancement and accelerate growth.”

To learn more about the AMD and Vultr partnership, visit us here and contact sales to get started.

About Vultr

Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for enterprises and AI innovators around the world. Vultr is trusted by hundreds of thousands of active customers across 185 countries for its flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and self-funded for over a decade, Vultr has grown to become the world’s largest privately held cloud infrastructure company.

Learn more at: www.vultr.com.

Media Contact

Vultr Media Relations

mediarelations@vultr.com