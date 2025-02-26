VTEX’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov/edgar/) on February 25, 2025 and is available on the Company’s website (/www.investors.vtex.com/) and also on the Company’s page on SEC's database (www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1793663&owner=exclude). Class A common shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge upon request.

To access the whole document, please access the following links: https://www.investors.vtex.com/financials/annual-reports or https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1793663&owner=exclude

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability.

VTEX is trusted by 2.4 thousand global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3.4 thousand active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2024). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

Julia Vater Fernández

VP of Investor Relations

investors@vtex.com