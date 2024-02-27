Home Business Wire VTEX’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website
Business Wire

VTEX’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC (www.sec.gov/edgar/) on February 27, 2024 and is available on the Company’s website (/www.investors.vtex.com/) and also on the Company’s page on SEC’s database (www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1793663&owner=exclude). Class A common shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.


To access the full document, please access the following links: https://www.investors.vtex.com/financials/annual-reports or https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1793663&owner=exclude

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength.

As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

Contacts

Julia Vater Fernández

Investor Relations Director

investors@vtex.com

