VTEX Vision: Unifying Logistics, Customer Experience and Omnichannel Capabilities for B2B and B2C Brands

Discover how VTEX Vision Fall ’24 unifies commerce with new innovations and Google enhancements for faster, more connected B2B and B2C experiences.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier B2C and B2B brands and retailers, announces the second edition of ‘VTEX Vision’, its semi-annual product showcase to empower enterprise businesses striving to improve customer experience, fuel their growth, increase efficiency, and future-proof their operations.





For its Fall edition, VTEX’s global enterprise customer base—2,600 B2C and B2B customers with 3,500 online stores across 43 countries—can expect cutting-edge innovations and powerful advancements to unify commerce operations and maximize investments, ensuring B2B and B2C brands sell more, operate efficiently, and deliver exceptional customer experiences now and in the future.

“Enterprises are constantly looking for differentiators that allow them to surpass their competitors and earn an advantage in the hard-fought ecommerce landscape. VTEX is leading the way, giving B2C and B2B brands and retailers seamless access to innovations that boost customer experience, conversion, and loyalty,” said Santiago Naranjo, CRO at VTEX. “VTEX Vision’s Fall Edition innovations not only improve sales directly but also keep costs lower than other platforms, which makes us the most attractive option. This is what it means for us to be a commerce platform tailored for today’s enterprises and the challenges of tomorrow.”

Below is a round-up of the biggest product news that VTEX will announce for the Fall ’24 edition of VTEX Vision:

Google Merchant Connector

Building on our continued partnership with Google to help enterprise brands boost discoverability and sales, Google’s Merchant Connector with VTEX is now more powerful than ever. It allows sellers to feature their products in organic Google search listings and utilize price comparison and tracking tools.

Brands can now effortlessly map their entire catalog with Google Shopping ads, activate offers for specific payment methods, and implement Google Pay with a single click. Soon, Google Pay will also be integrated into VTEX Fast Checkout.

VTEX Ad Network

Since its launch in Spring of 2024, VTEX Ad Network has delivered impressive results: advertisers are seeing a 5.0x average return on ad spend, and 90% of them continue to invest, generating sustainable revenue for retailers. Today, VTEX Ad Network is empowering brands to create a compelling product discovery experience while monetizing advertising space across all sales channels. The Ad Network leverages AI-driven optimization for higher conversions, precision targeting, and comprehensive ad campaign monitoring.

With the latest update, VTEX Ad Network now enhances visibility by displaying sponsored products in search auto-complete suggestions and product galleries. Advertisers can also effortlessly export campaign data, search terms, and product insights, enabling quick access to comprehensive reports.

VTEX Sales App

Since its launch, the VTEX Sales App has empowered enterprises to seamlessly integrate sales associates into the digital commerce journey, boosting sales and enhancing customer experiences by bridging offline and online commerce.

The Sales App enables associates to access real-time inventory from physical stores, warehouses, distribution centers, and third-party sellers, all within a unified commerce interface. Recent updates allow sales associates to sell both in-store and online products through a single checkout process. They can also manage multiple carts, offer complementary products, and provide value-added services like warranties and customizations.

VTEX also introduced a new payment provider protocol, making it seamless for brands to integrate their preferred payment providers and use Sales App in any region. This includes tailored integrations with MercadoPago in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, and Cielo in Brazil.

B2B FastStore

Since its inception, VTEX has prioritized developer experience, reflecting its roots as a developer-founded platform. Building on this foundation, B2B FastStore is our solution for fast, composable, high-conversion B2B experiences. It offers personalized purchasing with unique catalogs, custom pricing, and an efficient ordering process. This front-end solution provides a comprehensive B2B experience, featuring quick orders, advanced buyer management, and multi-hierarchy support to scale operations and streamline procurement. It also allows seamless switching between business units to ensure accurate purchase alignment.

VTEX Pick and Pack

VTEX’s advanced fulfillment solution transforms logistics into a competitive advantage that boosts customer retention. Our streamlined interface improves item location searches, optimizes picking routes, and accelerates order dispatch, allowing pickers to handle multiple orders simultaneously. The new ‘Approvals and Transfers’ feature simplifies product replacements and enables other stores to fulfill missing items, enhancing flexibility in managing complex orders.

The updated Admin interface provides a detailed worksheet view for real-time order tracking, with instant notifications for pickers, time alerts, item audits, and transfers. The AI-powered ‘Returns Module’ expedites returns and exchanges, reducing fraud and enhancing shopper experiences. Imagine receiving return feedback within 60 seconds instead of waiting weeks—VTEX now makes this possible.

Explore the latest innovations and enhancements from VTEX Vision Fall Edition 2024 to create a truly unified commerce experience here.

