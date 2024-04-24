VTEX to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 24, 2024

Home Business Wire VTEX to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 24,...
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“General Meeting”) is going to be held on May 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at Floor 4, Willow House Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-9010, Cayman Islands. The Convening Notice, including the agenda for the General Meeting, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meeting are available at the Company’s website at https://www.investors.vtex.com/.


About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

Contacts

VTEX IR Contact
Julia Vater Fernández

Investor Relations Director

investors@vtex.com

