Home Business Wire VTEX to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 5th, 2024
Business Wire

VTEX to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 5th, 2024

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, will release the financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30th, 2024, via conference call and audio webcast, on November 5th, 2024, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.


The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-646-307-1951 (Conference ID – 18526 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived webcast replay will be available following the call’s conclusion.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

Contacts

VTEX IR Contact
Julia Vater Fernández

VP of Investor Relations

investors@vtex.com

Articoli correlati

Demand Chain AI Elects Industry Veterans Susan Stults and Dave Jones to its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
BATTLE CREEK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demand Chain AI Inc., a leading provider of supply chain and demand planning services and solutions,...
Continua a leggere

GE HealthCare Announces AI Innovation Lab Showcasing Five New Research Projects

Business Wire Business Wire -
Innovations include Health Companion research project powered by agentic AI Additional early innovations explore pressing care needs, including identifying new...
Continua a leggere

GE HealthCare announces CareIntellect for Oncology, harnessing AI to give clinicians an easy way to see the patient journey in a single view

Business Wire Business Wire -
Application goes beyond data aggregation to help clinicians quickly see a longitudinal view of their patient’s history, spotlighting disease...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php