Home Business Wire VTEX to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7th, 2023
VTEX to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7th, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, will release the financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30th, 2023, via conference call and audio webcast, on November 7th, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.


The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-888-660-6011 (Conference ID – 1918046 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength.

As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

Contacts

VTEX IR Contact
Julia Vater Fernández

Investor Relations Director

investors@vtex.com

