VTEX to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6th, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, will release the financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30th, 2024, via conference call and audio webcast, on August 6th, 2024, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.





The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-646-968-2525 (Conference ID – 1918046 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived webcast replay will be available following the call’s conclusion.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

