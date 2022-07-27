Home Business Wire VTEX to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022
VTEX to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, will release the financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30th, 2022, via conference call and audio webcast, on August 11, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-844-200-6205 (Conference ID – 414708 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers’ business on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time-to-market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,400 customers, including AbInbev, Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, and Whirlpool, having over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2021). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

VTEX IR Contact
Julia Vater Fernández

Investor Relations Director

investors@vtex.com

