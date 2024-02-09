VTEX to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 27th, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, will release the financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31st, 2023, via conference call and audio webcast, on February 27th, 2024, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.





The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-888-660-6011 (Conference ID – 1918046 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived webcast replay will be available following the call’s conclusion.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength.

As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

Contacts

VTEX IR Contact

Julia Vater Fernández



Investor Relations Director



investors@vtex.com