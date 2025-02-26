VTEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Subscription revenue growth reached 13% in FXN

Gross profit increased by 16% in FXN, reaching a margin of 75%

Non-GAAP operating income margin and Free Cash flow margin reached 20%

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. VTEX results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS Accounting Standards”) and interpretations issued by the IFRS Accounting Standards Interpretations Committee (“IFRS Accounting Standards IC”) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS Accounting Standards.

Geraldo Thomaz Jr., founder and co-CEO of VTEX, commented, “We closed 2024 with our underlying business performing stronger than ever and delivering significant enterprise customers additions, high gross retention, product expansion, and operational efficiency. Despite the FX volatility and existing customers' GMV softness, we continue to see a robust sales momentum in signing new enterprise customers globally, demonstrated by the number of customers above $250k in revenue to VTEX growing 23% in 2024. We are establishing VTEX as the global commerce suite of choice for bold CIOs and CEOs, redefining value creation for enterprises.” Mariano Gomide de Faria, founder and co-CEO of VTEX, added, “We are witnessing a new wave of global commerce transformation where B2C demands efficiency, and B2B accelerates toward digital adoption. At VTEX, our strong and consistent contract-signing momentum underscores our position as a trusted partner for brands and retailers navigating this shift. By empowering enterprises to modernize operations, unlock new revenue streams, and adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape, we are poised to seize this significant opportunity and drive growth across both new and established markets.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

GMV reached US$5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a YoY increase of 0.2% in USD and 10.9% on an FX neutral basis.

Total revenue increased to US$61.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from US$60.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a YoY increase of 1.3% in USD and 12.3% on an FX neutral basis.

Subscription revenue represented 96.6% of total revenues, reaching US$59.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, from US$58.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This represents a YoY increase of 2.1% in USD and 13.4% on an FX neutral basis.

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit was US$46.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to US$45.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a YoY increase of 2.5% in USD and 15.7% on an FX neutral basis. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 78.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 78.6% in the same quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations was US$12.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP income from operations of US$11.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP free cash flow was US$12.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a Non-GAAP free cash flow of US$9.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, our total headcount was 1,368, decreasing 2.9% QoQ and increasing 7.1% YoY.

On December 3, 2024 our board of directors authorized the repurchase of shares of our Class A common shares for an aggregate consideration of up to US$30.0 million, which is scheduled to expire on December 2, 2025. During the fourth quarter of 2024, 1,835,638 Class A common shares had been repurchased pursuant to this share buyback program, at an average price of US$6.08 per share for a total cost of US$11.2 million.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Commercial Highlights:

New customers who initiated their operations with us, among others:

Bonvivir in Argentina;

Dakota Criações, Donna Carioca, Guess, Hortifruti, Ortobom, and Rissul in Brazil;

Torre and Maritex in Chile;

Habib Droguerias, STP Networks, and Swante in Colombia;

Dispaso in Ecuador;

Pashmina in India;

An enterprise multinational fashion retailer in Ireland;

Coolbox, Hanes, REMO Motos, and ZucarMex in Mexico;

Sameca in Portugal; and

Rahr Corporation and Lyon Bakery in the US.

Existing customers expanding their operations with us by opening new online stores, among others:

Amo Beleza has launched a new brand, Mascavo, and now operates two B2C stores in Brazil;

Cartamundi has introduced the Grimaud brand in France, extending its operations to Europe in addition to its two B2C stores in the US;

Keune continues to expand its B2B presence across Europe, adding Germany to its Belgium, France, Netherlands, and UK operations;

La Espumeria, active in Argentina and Uruguay, has expanded its brand portfolio by opening a Serta store in Argentina;

Mazda is further strengthening its European presence with the addition of France, which is now operating in four countries;

Solla has expanded to B2B in Colombia with two new accounts, Solla B2B and Distraves B2B, adding to their two existing B2C stores in the country;

Sony is enhancing its Latin American footprint by launching a store in Bolivia, and it now operates in nine countries across the region; and

VOIT has expanded its B2C presence into the US, complementing its operations in Mexico.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights:

We innovate aligned with our guiding principles. We express our brand through the success of our customers. VTEX key operational highlights this quarter are:

Zero friction onboarding and collaboration: ASICS, a global leader in sportswear, leveraged VTEX Live Shopping to launch the Novablast 5, creating an engaging and interactive shopping experience that strengthened customer connections. The initiative drove impressive results, including a 135% increase in orders compared to non-live shopping periods, a 48% growth in orders over the previous live session, and 2,408 unique viewers during the broadcast. The seamless implementation of VTEX Live Shopping enabled ASICS to deliver carefully curated sessions that enhanced brand perception and delivered significant commercial impact. This success drew the attention of ASICS' global headquarters, positioning the Brazilian operation as a benchmark for innovation. Dimak, a Chilean company specializing in supermarkets and distribution, faced the challenge of modernizing its processes amidst a competitive environment. With many clients in remote areas and limited access to technology, the company needed a digital solution that could enhance salesforce efficiency and provide an accessible online shopping experience. VTEX’s flexible ecommerce platform, integrated with internal systems and supported by a collaborative approach involving both salespeople and clients, helped Dimak seamlessly transition to digital. As a result, online sales grew by 166%, sessions increased by 84%, and new clients accounted for 5% of the customer base, proving the strategy's success. The ecommerce channel is now more profitable than traditional ones, and Dimak continues to strengthen its role as a strategic partner for small retailers. Dow Química, a global leader in materials science, revamped its Daimo B2B marketplace on VTEX to optimize the supply chain and enhance user experiences for buyers and sellers. With features like intelligent search, personalized showcases, and progressive discount integration, the company simplified navigation for complex SKUs, improving accessibility and boosting customer satisfaction. The implementation of the VTEX Seller Portal granted sellers greater autonomy, accelerating catalog updates and promotional activities. With a rapid three-month migration to VTEX IO, Dow achieved a scalable, one-stop-shop marketplace, enhancing operational efficiency, improving visibility through SEO, and solidifying its position in the resins market. Pashmina.com, a leader in luxury handcrafted Kashmiri pashminas, transformed its operations by migrating to VTEX’s platform. This shift enabled 85% export-driven global growth with features like multilingual support, local currency options, and enhanced scalability. The partnership empowers Pashmina.com to expand globally while streamlining operations and preserving its heritage. The Smart Storage Solutions division of Stanley Black & Decker launched its new digital commerce store on the VTEX FastStore platform, replacing a content-only Sitecore website. This upgrade delivers a seamless browsing and purchasing experience for brands like Vidmar, LISTA, and CribMaster. Leveraging proven architecture from Stanley Engineered Fastening's webstore, Smart Storage expanded its assortment and enhanced commerce capabilities, catering to the growing demands of digitally-native B2B customers. The migration marks a significant step in optimizing operations and driving stronger customer engagement in the B2B sector.

Single control panel for every order: An enterprise multinational fashion retailer in Ireland partnered with VTEX to overcome technical and operational challenges. Previously reliant on a limited ecommerce textile platform, they aimed to integrate inventory from 100+ stores, centralize digital sales, and boost revenue and efficiency. VTEX implemented its core platform with a white-label B2C operation, out-of-the-box features like color and sizing options, a redesigned front end, and middleware integration via Logic. Early results show improved sales efficiency and usability with smart checkout. Cetro Máquinas, an innovator in Brazil’s industrial equipment sector, redefined customer engagement with VTEX Personal Shopper, delivering immersive and highly personalized service. The solution bridged the gap for technical clarity on complex machinery, seamlessly bringing the in-person experience to the digital realm. With real-time video consultations powered by expert sales representatives, customer satisfaction and trust soared. This game-changing approach boosted the NPS for video calls to an impressive 8, surpassing the 7 achieved via traditional phone support. Customers praised the innovation and personalized attention, while the sales team celebrated its impact on conversions. Together with VTEX, Cetro Máquinas is setting a bold new benchmark for customer experience. Coca-Cola Andina Paraguay, a key bottler for The Coca-Cola Company in Paraguay, transitioned from a solely B2B model to a hybrid B2B-D2C model. With VTEX's help, the company developed a personalized online portal, allowing customers to make tailored orders and manage product returns. This digital shift improved efficiency, customer satisfaction, and loyalty, while allowing for geographic expansion and seamless integration with existing B2B operations. In its first year, the D2C strategy increased consumer engagement in Asunción and Gran Asunción, establishing a solid foundation for further growth and reinforcing Coca-Cola's sustainability goals with its reverse logistics system. Rimax, the leading home plastics company in Colombia with over 71 years of experience, is leveraging VTEX to drive its digital expansion into Mexico. By building its own ecommerce platform and establishing a strong presence on leading marketplaces like Falabella and Mercado Libre, Rimax has achieved a 30% sales MoM. With its migration to VTEX, Rimax is positioned to consolidate its digital ecosystem and aims to make its online store the fastest-growing B2C channel in the region. Sony, the renowned global electronics company, deployed VTEX Sales App across seven stores in Ecuador and Chile, optimizing in-store sales operations. With plans to expand to Peru, Panama, Colombia, and Mexico, covering 18 stores in total, Sales App has become Sony’s exclusive platform for LATAM. This rollout exemplifies its effectiveness in unifying and streamlining regional sales operations.

Commerce on auto-pilot and co-pilot: Drogal, one of Brazil's most traditional pharmacy chains with over 350 stores, achieved remarkable results by partnering with VTEX to enhance its digital operations. The implementation of a customized pricing solution for pharmacy agreements and seamless omnichannel integration led to a 30% increase in conversion rates. By streamlining inventory management, automating catalog updates for 14,000 SKUs, and offering a transparent, personalized purchase journey, Drogal improved operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Today, its ecommerce channel stands as the company's primary driver of growth, supported by an agile and innovative digital strategy. Heineken Brazil, home to some of the most beloved alcoholic beverage brands, leveraged VTEX Ads for their digital campaigns, achieving exceptional fourth-quarter 2024 results with above-average ROAS. By analyzing first-party data from Zona Sul, including transaction insights and search behavior, campaigns were optimized to target high-intent shoppers across multiple SKUs. This data-driven approach provided actionable insights into sell-out and market share, helping refine their strategy for continued success. Newell Brands, a global leader in consumer products, has successfully transformed its B2B ecommerce strategy with VTEX. Integrating renowned brands like Rubbermaid, Sharpie, and Coleman, the company now offers cross-selling and upselling opportunities tailored to customer behavior, achieving greater personalization through AI. Operating 24/7 via VTEX, Newell Brands processes over 30% of its B2B orders during off-hours, demonstrating enhanced availability. With a focus on supply chain optimization, digital innovation, and agile methodologies, the partnership has strengthened customer engagement and positioned Newell Brands as a benchmark for B2B digital commerce.

The development platform of choice for digital commerce: BGH, an Argentine brand with over 110 years of history in technology and appliances, partnered with VTEX and successfully launched a new mobile brand, achieving a strong market position in Argentina while expanding its operations to Colombia and Mexico. This collaboration strengthened its digital ecosystem, optimized omnichannel capabilities, and enhanced its B2C operations, setting the stage for sustained growth and product diversification across the region. Walmart, the multinational discount store operator and one of the largest corporations in the global retail industry, launched new apps in Costa Rica and Guatemala to enhance mobile shopping across Central America. Built on VTEX IO, the apps improve speed, usability, and customer satisfaction while adapting to varied store formats. This innovation lays the groundwork for further regional expansion, positioning Walmart as a leader in retail digitalization. Zapälla, the premium menswear brand from the Mixed Group, merged its tradition and sophistication with VTEX IO to translate the experience of its physical stores into the digital realm. With the help of Wicomm, the brand chose VTEX IO to optimize its ecommerce performance, focusing on reducing load times and improving the conversion rate. The use of React and SEO practices made navigation faster, resulting in a 71% increase in total revenue and a 149% boost in the conversion rate. The migration process took 3 months and included training for the team to have more autonomy in content management. The digital adaptation also led to a 32% increase in session duration and a 102% rise in engagement rate, consolidating the brand's online presence without losing its essence of quality and sophistication.



Full-Year 2024 Operational and Financial Highlight

GMV reached US$18.2 billion in the full-year 2024, representing a YoY increase of 10.4% in USD and 16.2% on an FX neutral basis.

Number of customers totaled 2.4 thousand in 2024. The number of customers with Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") with more than US$250 thousand increased to 155 from 126 the prior year, representing a 23% YoY increase.

Number of stores totaled 3.4 thousand in 2024 across 43 countries. Our top 100 customers have an average of 6.1 stores per customer, up from 6.0 in 2023. Active stores with more than US$25 thousand in ARR represented 87.5% of our revenue and reached an average ARR per store of US$131.0 thousand.

Total revenues increased to US$226.7 million in 2024, from US$201.5 million in 2023, representing a YoY increase of 12.5% in USD and 18.1% on an FX neutral basis.

In 2024, our same-store-sales (“SSS”) were 4.8% in USD and 10.3% on a FX Neutral basis.

Revenue from existing stores increased to US$169.0 million in 2024, with a net revenue retention rate (“NRR”) of 99.3% in USD and 104.3% on a FX Neutral basis.

Revenues from new stores increased to US$27.9 million in 2024 compared to US$27.7 million in the fiscal year 2023.

Subscription revenue represented 96.0% of total revenues and increased to US$217.7 million in 2024, from US$190.3 million in 2023, a YoY increase of 14.4% in USD and 20.2% on an FX neutral basis.

In 2024, Brazil subscription revenues increased by 27.6%, Latin America excluding Brazil by 5.8% and Rest of the World by 33.8% on a YoY FX neutral basis. In 2024, Brazil, Latin America excluding Brazil and Rest of the World represented 57%, 32% and 11% of our total revenue respectively, compared to 54%, 35% and 11% respectively in 2023.

In 2024, R&D reached 504 employees, increasing 20.9% YoY, S&M reached 340 employees, decreasing 1.2% YoY, G&A reached 260, increasing 5.7% YoY, and under COGS we have our customer excellence teams which represented 264 employees, decreasing 2.2% YoY.

Business Outlook

VTEX is well-positioned to capture an attractive global market opportunity, and we are encouraged by the strength of our business in terms of adding new enterprise customers, gross retention, our product leadership and platform expansion, and our operational efficiency. With the recent slowdown in GMV growth, especially in Brazil, we anticipate more muted same-store sales in the short term. However, we are encouraged by implementing recently signed customers, signing new enterprise customers, and enhancing our product offering. Consequently, we remain confident in our global expansion and ability to sustain a profitable growth trajectory and global expansion.

In this context, we are currently targeting FX neutral YoY subscription revenue growth of 13% to 15% for the first quarter of 2025, implying a US$51.0 million to US$52.0 million range.

For the full year 2025, as we continue executing our profitable growth strategy, we are targeting FX neutral YoY subscription revenue growth of 14% to 17%, implying a range of US$235.0 million to US$241.0 million based on the quarter-to-date average FX rate. We are targeting non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow margins of mid teens.

Given the evolution of our partner ecosystem, we plan to increasingly rely on VTEX's ecosystem of system integrators for new customer implementations.

We are confident in VTEX's ability to capitalize on current market opportunities. We are empowering our customers to digitally transform their commerce operations while helping them to outperform the market.

The business outlook provided above constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond VTEX’s control. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Fluctuations in VTEX’s operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment. There can not be an assurance that VTEX will achieve these results.

Transition to U.S. GAAP Reporting

As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance financial transparency and comparability with industry peers, VTEX intends to transition its financial reporting standards from IFRS to U.S. GAAP (GAAP) beginning from the fiscal year commencing on January 1, 2025.

We believe that adopting GAAP may expand our access to a broader investor base, facilitate inclusion in additional stock indices, and improve financial reporting alignment within our sector.

Our Board of Directors has approved this transition, and we will be seeking shareholder approval at the annual shareholders meeting to be held on April 25, 2025. If approved, the transition is expected to become effective in the first quarter of 2025.

To support this change, we will furnish supplementary financial information on April 15, 2025, providing a reconciliation from IFRS to GAAP.

Preliminarily, the primary impacts of this transition will be:

Share-based compensation : GAAP allows for “straight-line” ratable expense recognition instead of “graded” front-loaded expense recognition, which is currently done under IFRS. Payroll taxes and social charges related to share-based compensation are recognized on the vesting date under GAAP, unlike IFRS, where these expenses are allocated progressively throughout the vesting period. These changes may introduce quarterly fluctuations in our Income from Operations.

: GAAP allows for “straight-line” ratable expense recognition instead of “graded” front-loaded expense recognition, which is currently done under IFRS. Payroll taxes and social charges related to share-based compensation are recognized on the vesting date under GAAP, unlike IFRS, where these expenses are allocated progressively throughout the vesting period. These changes may introduce quarterly fluctuations in our Income from Operations. Hyperinflationary Currency Adjustment : under GAAP, VTEX Argentina's, whilst operating in a highly inflationary economy, will be subject to specific accounting treatment, where its figures will be remeasured as if its functional currency were U.S. dollars. Consequently, this change would result in the reversal of the non-cash adjustment of hyperinflation under IFRS. This change may mainly impact our Financial Result.

: under GAAP, VTEX Argentina's, whilst operating in a highly inflationary economy, will be subject to specific accounting treatment, where its figures will be remeasured as if its functional currency were U.S. dollars. Consequently, this change would result in the reversal of the non-cash adjustment of hyperinflation under IFRS. This change may mainly impact our Financial Result. Leases : GAAP classifies office leases as operating leases, whereas under IFRS, office leases are accounted for as finance leases. These changes may impact the classification of expenses while not resulting in material differences in total lease expenses.

: GAAP classifies office leases as operating leases, whereas under IFRS, office leases are accounted for as finance leases. These changes may impact the classification of expenses while not resulting in material differences in total lease expenses. Income tax accounting: this will be affected by the above accounting changes, in addition to various tax-specific guidance, including the requirements and methodologies for deferred tax recognition and valuation allowances.

​​Preliminarily, the above topics are expected to have an immaterial impact on revenue, gross profit, non-GAAP operating income. Free cash flow should be adjusted by the operational leasing reclassification, while net income should have a negative impact in 2023 and a positive impact in 2024, both primarily driven by the remeasurement of Argentina's figures as if its functional currency were USD and the reversal of the non-cash adjustment of hyperinflation financial expense.

The following table summarizes certain key financial and operating metrics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (in millions of US$, except as otherwise indicated) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GMV 5,392.9 5,382.7 18,247.5 16,524.2 GMV growth YoY FXN (1) 10.9% 29.9% 16.2% 25.3% Revenue 61.5 60.7 226.7 201.5 Revenue growth YoY FXN (1) 12.3% 24.9% 18.1% 23.7% Non-GAAP subscription gross profit (2)(4) 46.9 45.8 170.3 145.1 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit margin (3)(4) 78.9% 78.6% 78.2% 76.2% Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations (4) 12.4 11.6 29.5 7.7 Total number of employees 1,368 1,277 1,368 1,277

(1) Calculated by using the average monthly exchange rates for the applicable months during 2023, adjusted by inflation in countries with hyperinflation, and applying them to the corresponding months in 2024, as applicable, so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one year to the next. (2) Corresponds to our subscription revenues minus our subscription costs. (3) Corresponds to our subscription gross profit divided by subscription revenues. (4) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP metrics can be found in tables below.

Julia Vater Fernández

VP of Investor Relations

investors@vtex.com