VSee Issues Shareholder Letter Highlighting 2024 Achievements and Strong Growth Outlook for 2025

Company Accomplishments, Initiatives and Strong AI Powered Product Pipeline Setting a Path to Record Success in 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSee Health (NASDAQ: VSEE), a rapidly growing leader in AI-powered telehealth, is redefining the $787 billion digital healthcare market with its modular, no-code/low-code platform. Trusted by more than 1,000 clients, including NASA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, DaVita, and the entire nation of Qatar, VSee Health accelerates telehealth adoption by enabling seamless, scalable and secure digital health solutions across hospitals, governments, and enterprise organizations.

Today, VSee Health has issued the following letter to shareholders from Co-CEOs Milton Chen, PhD and Imo Aisiku, MD.

Dear VSEE Shareholders:

VSee Health entered 2025 with strong momentum, delivering meaningful growth and innovation in AI-driven telehealth. Our commitment to long-term shareholder value is reflected in our strategic partnerships, expanding contract pipeline, and continued technological advancements. We have every intention of continuing to build on our initial success.

Since our Nasdaq listing in mid-2024, we have rapidly expanded our operations and strengthened our position in the telehealth market. Despite our many successes, our stock has been pressured by short sellers, an increasingly common occurrence amongst SPAC mergers. As we continue to grow and deliver results, we are confident this situation will resolve, and we will become more fairly valued.

VSee Health is not a company that should be underestimated. Among the growing assets and accomplishments that VSee Health has delivered are our strong pipeline of contracts and partnership agreements to deploy and expand our proven and increasingly needed digital healthcare platforms. Field-tested with 1.5 million+ HIPAA-compliant video encounters per month, VSee Health delivers turnkey solutions in critical care, teleradiology, and autonomous robotics, optimizing healthcare operations while increasing billable patient visits and provider efficiency. With a clear path to significant revenue growth and expanding margins, VSEE is positioned to become the foundational infrastructure of digital healthcare, transforming patient care, hospital workflows, and workforce utilization.

At the outset of 2025, we were awarded a multi-year government contract with $6 million allocated for the first year. Under this contract, VSee Health will deploy our innovative "Lego-like" Digital Health Building Blocks to design a flexible telehealth system tailored to the program's needs. The system will feature seamless Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration, advanced data visualizations, and other scalable capabilities, ensuring that the platform can expand to meet future demands. This contract alone significantly increased the year-over-year revenue run rate for VSee Health. But there is so much more to get excited about.

VSee Health formed a strategic partnership with AbundaBox to launch AbundaLife™, a groundbreaking health record management platform. This innovative solution addresses one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare—fragmented medical records—by consolidating personal health data into one secure, comprehensive profile. AbundaLife, supported by VSee Health’s dynamic technology, empowers individuals to manage their health more effectively, enabling providers to deliver better-coordinated care and improving health outcomes.

VSee Health also secured an agreement with Ava Robotics, a developer of intelligent robots for the workplace, to develop telepresence solutions for the inpatient intensive care market, including the development of a VSee-powered Ava robot that allows providers to extend their reach and provide personalized care remotely.

The Ava Robot will be autonomous in the hospital intensive care unit (ICU), enabling skilled physicians to have a physical presence at the point of patient care, interact with patients, consult with onsite staff and make treatment decisions, all in real time. The Ava Robot, powered by VSEE software, is intended to expand the reach of telehealth solutions beyond the largest hospitals in major metropolitan areas and make telehealth accessible to regional hospitals and smaller ICUs.

VSee has also partnered with LanguageLine Solutions, the world’s leading interpretation service to enable instant, one-touch interpreter access across 240+ languages, further strengthening VSee Health’s position as a leading telehealth solutions provider for hospitals, enterprises, and government healthcare systems. Beyond improving patient access, the integration of LanguageLine delivers operational efficiencies and financial benefits for healthcare providers using VSee telehealth solutions which we believe will accelerate adoption of our solutions moving forward.

Last month alone, VSee announced several new contracts expanding our revenue growth beyond our own internal expectations.

On February 20, VSee Health announced a $560K contract with one of the largest oncology networks in the U.S. to deploy a secure, compliant telehealth platform and virtual command center for remote patient and staff coordination. This contract underscores VSee Health’s ability to deliver enterprise-grade digital health infrastructure that is scalable, secure, and highly customizable, positioning the company as a disruptive force in the expanding digital health market.

On February 12, VSee Health announced it was selected by a top-five kidney care provider to integrate our virtual visit workflow into the client’s Oracle Health (formerly Cerner) electronic health records (EHR) system. This strategic engagement is already driving significant improvements, including an 88% increase in telehealth call completion rates, underscoring our ability to enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes in specialized healthcare sectors.

On February 6, VSee Health announced the successful renewal of a $2 million, two-year contract with a top 50 Integrated Delivery Network hospital system. This renewal significantly expands the partnership, doubling the number of covered hospital beds and incorporating VSee autonomous self-driving robot solutions for neurocritical care.

On February 4, VSee Health announced a $340K contract with a major EAP provider to build an integrated AI-enabled electronic health records (EHR) and virtual care delivery platform. This contract highlights the distinct capabilities of the VSee building block approach. It enables the rapid creation of smart, customized EHR and telehealth systems.

Healthcare is on the verge of a technological revolution. Technology and healthcare are combining to transform patient care and wellness. With AI-driven applications, telehealth and remote monitoring, VSee offers clinicians, institutions and government entities the necessary tools to make healthcare services more efficient regardless of geographic limitations. VSee Health’s pipeline for new business is rapidly growing. We are excited by the tremendous opportunity that is presented as digital healthcare is in its infancy, and we know that we are at the forefront of this new paradigm.

VSee Health is at the forefront of a digital healthcare revolution, leveraging AI-driven telehealth solutions to enhance patient care, optimize hospital operations, and create lasting value for our shareholders. With strong revenue growth, expanding margins, and a growing roster of strategic partnerships, we are confident that 2025 will be a record-breaking year for VSee Health and our investors.

Sincerely,

Milton Chen, PhD.

Co-CEO, VSee Health, Inc.

Imo Aisiku, MD, MBA

Co-CEO, VSee Health, Inc

About VSee Health:

VSee Health (Nasdaq: VSEE) is a rapidly growing leader in AI-powered telehealth, redefining the $787 billion digital healthcare market with its modular, no-code/low-code platform. Trusted by 1,000+ clients, including NASA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, DaVita, and the entire nation of Qatar, VSee Health accelerates telehealth adoption by enabling seamless, scalable, and secure digital health solutions across hospitals, governments, and enterprise organizations. Field-tested with 1.5 million+ HIPAA-compliant video encounters per month, VSee Health delivers turnkey solutions in critical care, teleradiology, and autonomous robotics, optimizing healthcare operations while increasing billable patient visits and provider efficiency. With a clear path to significant revenue growth and expanding margins, VSee Health is positioned to become the foundational infrastructure of digital healthcare, transforming patient care, hospital workflows, and workforce utilization. Visit vsee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects, “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “seeks,” or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules within the required timeframe. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly, including those risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward- looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Anne Chang

VSee Health

626-513-1824

media@vsee.com