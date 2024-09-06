VSee Health to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSEE), a provider of comprehensive telehealth services that customize workflow streams and enhance patient care, announced today that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in New York on September 9-11, 2024. A company presentation will be available on-demand to conference registrants.

Management is available for in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Institutional investors and industry professionals can register to attend the conference virtually or in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

About VSee Health

VSee Health is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. VSee Health’s system allows a telehealth mobile app to be created or a telehealth system to be integrated into existing hospital operations in days.

With a focus on patient disease state telemedicine and turnkey billing services, VSee Health has integrated an intensive care, critical care and neuro solution, powered by iDoc Telehealth Solutions, as its initial module for the VSee Health software platform. This technology encompasses a set of integrated telehealth technologies and a team of neurointensivists, neurologists, and tele-radiologists that who treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients 24/7/365 in the neurointensive care unit (Neuro-ICU), cardiac surgery intensive care unit (CS-ICU) and the intensive care unit (ICU) for stroke, brain trauma and a wide range of neurological conditions. For more information, please visit www.vseehealth.com.

