VSee Health Awarded Virtual Care Purchasing Agreement with Premier, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VSee Health (NASDAQ: VSEE), a provider of comprehensive telehealth services that customize workflow streams and enhance patient care, announces a group purchasing agreement for virtual care services with Premier, Inc., a leading technology-enabled healthcare improvement company. This new agreement provides Premier members with special pricing and terms for VSee Health’s customizable telehealth solutions.

Under the agreement, VSee Health will provide its innovative virtual care platform to Premier’s network of hospitals and healthcare providers across the U.S. This collaboration aims to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare costs through efficient and accessible telehealth solutions. VSee Health’s platforms offer a comprehensive suite of telehealth services, including video consultations, remote patient monitoring and AI-driven analytics, all designed to support healthcare providers in delivering exceptional patient care remotely.

“This new agreement with Premier supports our mission of expanding access to quality healthcare and transforming healthcare delivery. The comprehensive VSee platform is also available a la carte, which gives providers maximum flexibility to embed our solutions into their existing telehealth workflow streams for enhanced patient care,” said Milton Chen, Ph.D., Co-CEO of VSee Health.

VSee’s Neuro/ICU platform addresses physician burnout and the need for increased patient access by providing 24/7/365 coverage by utilizing remote Intensivists and proprietary technology. “Many health systems are experiencing unprecedented challenges with ongoing resource constraints as we emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Imo Aisiku, M.D., Co-CEO and Chairman of VSee Health. “We are excited about bringing our disease-state telemedicine focus to Premier’s extensive membership to help patients receive access to medical care when they need it, regardless of geography.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About VSee Health

VSee Health is a no-code or low-code software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. VSee’s system allows a telehealth mobile app to be created or a telehealth system to be integrated into existing hospital operations in days.

With a focus on patient disease state telemedicine and turnkey billing services, VSee Health has integrated an intensive care, critical care and neuro solution, powered by iDoc Telehealth Solutions, as its initial module for the VSee software platform. This technology encompasses a set of integrated telehealth technologies and a team of neurointensivists, neurologists, tele-radiologists that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients 24/7/365 in the neurointensive care unit (Neuro-ICU), cardiac surgery intensive care unit (CS-ICU) and the intensive care unit (ICU) for stroke, brain trauma and a wide range of neurological conditions. For more information, please visit www.vseehealth.com.

