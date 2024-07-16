Vroom to Release Second Quarter 2024 Earnings on August 8, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024, after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024.





About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. During fiscal 2023, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and wound down its used vehicle dealership business.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Vroom



Jon Sandison



investors@vroom.com