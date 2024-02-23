Home Business Wire Vroom to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings on March...
Business Wire

Vroom to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings on March 13, 2024

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.


About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. During fiscal 2023, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom is in the process of winding down its used vehicle dealership business.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Vroom

Jon Sandison

investors@vroom.com

Articoli correlati

ON24 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Launched next generation ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform and AI-Powered ACE Ended 2023 with Core Platform ARR of $136.2 Million; Core...
Continua a leggere

BigBear.ai to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on March 7, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, supply chain management,...
Continua a leggere

Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php