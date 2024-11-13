Home Business Wire Vroom Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results
Reaches an Agreement to Recapitalize Debt

Positions the Company for Long-Term Growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.


HIGHLIGHTS OF THIRD QUARTER 2024

  • $51.1 million cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024
  • $32.9 million of liquidity available to UACC under the warehouse credit facilities
  • $(37.7) million net loss from continuing operations
  • $(25.5) million Adjusted EBITDA1
  • Entered into an agreement to restructure $290 million of unsecured convertible notes, into equity through a prepackaged Chapter 11 case.

Tom Shortt, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Since winding down our ecommerce used automotive dealer business, we have been focused on maximizing the value of our remaining assets for our stakeholders. We believe eliminating our unsecured notes will significantly strengthen our balance sheet and allow us to emerge without any long-term debt at Vroom, Inc., while its subsidiary, UACC, will continue to be obligated to debt that is related to asset-backed securitizations and their trust preferred securities. Our team remains focused on executing our Long-Term Strategic Plan announced in September. We continue to make progress on our key initiatives and are focused on portfolio performance, improving processes and technology, digitization and automation, and reducing costs across the business.”

1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For definitions and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. The following financial information is unaudited.

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

$ Change

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

$ Change

 

Interest income

 

$

50,213

 

 

$

47,579

 

 

$

2,634

 

 

$

153,152

 

 

$

128,942

 

 

$

24,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse credit facility

 

 

6,251

 

 

 

5,522

 

 

 

729

 

 

 

22,708

 

 

 

12,279

 

 

 

10,429

 

Securitization debt

 

 

9,096

 

 

 

6,116

 

 

 

2,980

 

 

 

21,960

 

 

 

16,442

 

 

 

5,518

 

Total interest expense

 

 

15,347

 

 

 

11,638

 

 

 

3,709

 

 

 

44,668

 

 

 

28,721

 

 

 

15,947

 

Net interest income

 

 

34,866

 

 

 

35,941

 

 

 

(1,075

)

 

 

108,484

 

 

 

100,221

 

 

 

8,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries

 

 

38,346

 

 

 

37,258

 

 

 

1,088

 

 

 

87,894

 

 

 

76,173

 

 

 

11,721

 

Net interest income after losses and recoveries

 

 

(3,480

)

 

 

(1,317

)

 

 

(2,163

)

 

 

20,590

 

 

 

24,048

 

 

 

(3,458

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing income

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

2,430

 

 

 

(935

)

 

 

5,101

 

 

 

7,835

 

 

 

(2,734

)

Warranties and GAP income (loss), net

 

 

3,917

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

3,771

 

 

 

(4,347

)

 

 

3,732

 

 

 

(8,079

)

CarStory revenue

 

 

2,890

 

 

 

2,998

 

 

 

(108

)

 

 

8,782

 

 

 

9,392

 

 

 

(610

)

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,640

 

 

 

(19,640

)

Other income

 

 

2,419

 

 

 

2,057

 

 

 

362

 

 

 

8,344

 

 

 

8,160

 

 

 

184

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

10,721

 

 

 

7,631

 

 

 

3,090

 

 

 

17,880

 

 

 

48,759

 

 

 

(30,879

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

25,365

 

 

 

19,851

 

 

 

5,514

 

 

 

76,651

 

 

 

64,413

 

 

 

12,238

 

Professional fees

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

3,648

 

 

 

(2,061

)

 

 

6,418

 

 

 

11,065

 

 

 

(4,647

)

Software and IT costs

 

 

3,360

 

 

 

4,685

 

 

 

(1,325

)

 

 

12,018

 

 

 

14,735

 

 

 

(2,717

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,105

 

 

 

7,298

 

 

 

(193

)

 

 

21,963

 

 

 

21,720

 

 

 

243

 

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

1,593

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

4,541

 

 

 

4,460

 

 

 

81

 

Impairment charges

 

 

2,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,407

 

 

 

5,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,159

 

Other expenses

 

 

3,436

 

 

 

3,861

 

 

 

(425

)

 

 

12,853

 

 

 

13,631

 

 

 

(778

)

Total expenses

 

 

44,861

 

 

 

40,936

 

 

 

3,925

 

 

 

139,603

 

 

 

130,024

 

 

 

9,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

(37,620

)

 

 

(34,622

)

 

 

(2,998

)

 

 

(101,133

)

 

 

(57,217

)

 

 

(43,916

)

Provision for income taxes from continuing operations

 

 

124

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

393

 

 

 

453

 

 

 

(60

)

Net loss from continuing operations

 

$

(37,744

)

 

$

(34,739

)

 

$

(3,005

)

 

$

(101,526

)

 

$

(57,670

)

 

$

(43,856

)

Net loss from discontinued operations

 

$

(1,999

)

 

$

(47,988

)

 

$

45,989

 

 

$

(27,024

)

 

$

(165,838

)

 

$

138,814

 

Net loss

 

$

(39,743

)

 

$

(82,727

)

 

$

42,984

 

 

$

(128,550

)

 

$

(223,508

)

 

$

94,958

 

Results by Segment

UACC

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

Change

 

 

% Change

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

50,801

 

 

$

48,068

 

 

$

2,734

 

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse credit facility

 

6,251

 

 

 

5,522

 

 

 

729

 

 

 

13.2

%

Securitization debt

 

9,096

 

 

 

6,116

 

 

 

2,980

 

 

 

48.7

%

Total interest expense

 

15,347

 

 

 

11,638

 

 

 

3,709

 

 

 

31.9

%

Net interest income

 

35,454

 

 

 

36,430

 

 

 

(975

)

 

 

(2.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries

 

30,117

 

 

 

30,323

 

 

 

(206

)

 

 

(0.7

)%

Net interest income after losses and recoveries

 

5,338

 

 

 

6,107

 

 

 

(769

)

 

 

(12.6

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing income

 

1,495

 

 

 

2,430

 

 

 

(935

)

 

 

(38.5

)%

Warranties and GAP income, net

 

2,074

 

 

 

1,487

 

 

 

587

 

 

 

39.5

%

Other income

 

1,698

 

 

 

570

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

197.9

%

Total noninterest income

 

5,267

 

 

 

4,487

 

 

 

780

 

 

 

17.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

19,819

 

 

 

14,976

 

 

 

4,843

 

 

 

32.3

%

Professional fees

 

875

 

 

 

986

 

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(11.3

)%

Software and IT costs

 

2,346

 

 

 

2,798

 

 

 

(452

)

 

 

(16.2

)%

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,505

 

 

 

5,689

 

 

 

(184

)

 

 

(3.2

)%

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

681

 

 

 

540

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

26.1

%

Impairment charges

 

2,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,407

 

 

 

100.0

%

Other expenses

 

1,991

 

 

 

1,666

 

 

 

325

 

 

 

19.5

%

Total expenses

 

33,624

 

 

 

26,656

 

 

 

6,968

 

 

 

26.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(14,119

)

 

$

(9,780

)

 

$

(4,339

)

 

 

44.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents

$

(548

)

 

$

(520

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

5.4

%

Stock compensation expense

$

834

 

 

$

572

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

45.9

%

Severance

$

20

 

 

$

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

Change

 

 

% Change

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

154,731

 

 

$

130,897

 

 

$

23,834

 

 

 

18.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse credit facility

 

22,708

 

 

 

12,279

 

 

 

10,429

 

 

 

84.9

%

Securitization debt

 

21,960

 

 

 

16,442

 

 

 

5,518

 

 

 

33.6

%

Total interest expense

 

44,668

 

 

 

28,721

 

 

 

15,947

 

 

 

55.5

%

Net interest income

 

110,063

 

 

 

102,176

 

 

 

7,887

 

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries

 

77,460

 

 

 

62,980

 

 

 

14,479

 

 

 

23.0

%

Net interest income after losses and recoveries

 

32,604

 

 

 

39,196

 

 

 

(6,592

)

 

 

(16.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing income

 

5,101

 

 

 

7,835

 

 

 

(2,734

)

 

 

(34.9

)%

Warranties and GAP income, net

 

5,324

 

 

 

5,168

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

3.0

%

Other income

 

6,266

 

 

 

2,601

 

 

 

3,665

 

 

 

140.9

%

Total noninterest income

 

16,691

 

 

 

15,604

 

 

 

1,087

 

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

59,146

 

 

 

49,904

 

 

 

9,242

 

 

 

18.5

%

Professional fees

 

2,326

 

 

 

4,555

 

 

 

(2,229

)

 

 

(48.9

)%

Software and IT costs

 

8,048

 

 

 

8,478

 

 

 

(430

)

 

 

(5.1

)%

Depreciation and amortization

 

17,156

 

 

 

16,898

 

 

 

258

 

 

 

1.5

%

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

1,781

 

 

 

1,173

 

 

 

608

 

 

 

51.8

%

Impairment charges

 

5,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,159

 

 

 

100.0

%

Other expenses

 

7,569

 

 

 

5,927

 

 

 

1,642

 

 

 

27.7

%

Total expenses

 

101,186

 

 

 

86,935

 

 

 

14,251

 

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(27,091

)

 

$

(13,956

)

 

$

(13,135

)

 

 

94.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents

$

(1,676

)

 

$

(1,474

)

 

 

(202

)

 

 

13.7

%

Stock compensation expense

$

1,867

 

 

$

1,580

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

18.2

%

Severance

$

513

 

 

$

 

 

 

513

 

 

 

100.0

%

CarStory

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

Change

 

 

% Change

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CarStory revenue

$

2,890

 

 

$

2,998

 

 

$

(108

)

 

 

(3.6

)%

Other income

 

199

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

41.1

%

Total noninterest income

 

3,089

 

 

 

3,139

 

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(1.6

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

3,127

 

 

 

2,328

 

 

 

799

 

 

 

34.3

%

Professional fees

 

(112

)

 

 

71

 

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(257.7

)%

Software and IT costs

 

17

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

(153

)

 

 

(90.0

)%

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,600

 

 

 

1,609

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(0.6

)%

Other expenses

 

127

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(21.1

)%

Total expenses

 

4,759

 

 

 

4,339

 

 

 

420

 

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(210

)

 

$

536

 

 

$

(746

)

 

 

(139.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents

$

(198

)

 

$

(141

)

 

 

(57

)

 

 

40.4

%

Stock compensation expense

$

59

 

 

$

268

 

 

 

(210

)

 

 

(78.2

)%

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

Change

 

 

% Change

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CarStory revenue

$

8,782

 

 

$

9,392

 

 

$

(610

)

 

 

(6.5

)%

Other income

 

562

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

99.3

%

Total noninterest income

 

9,344

 

 

 

9,674

 

 

 

(330

)

 

 

(3.4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

7,802

 

 

 

7,149

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

9.1

%

Professional fees

 

90

 

 

 

361

 

 

 

(271

)

 

 

(75.2

)%

Software and IT costs

 

205

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

(310

)

 

 

(60.2

)%

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,807

 

 

 

4,822

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(0.3

)%

Other expenses

 

300

 

 

 

462

 

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(35.1

)%

Total expenses

 

13,203

 

 

 

13,308

 

 

 

(105

)

 

 

(0.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

720

 

 

$

1,738

 

 

$

(1,018

)

 

 

(58.6

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents

$

(561

)

 

$

(275

)

 

 

(286

)

 

 

103.9

%

Stock compensation expense

$

334

 

 

$

825

 

 

 

(490

)

 

 

(59.5

)%

Corporate

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

Change

 

 

% Change

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

(588

)

 

$

(489

)

 

$

(100

)

 

 

20.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries

 

8,229

 

 

 

6,935

 

 

 

1,294

 

 

 

18.7

%

Net interest income after losses and recoveries

 

(8,818

)

 

 

(7,424

)

 

 

(1,394

)

 

 

18.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warranties and GAP income (loss), net

$

1,843

 

 

$

(1,341

)

 

$

3,184

 

 

 

237.4

%

Other income

 

522

 

 

 

1,346

 

 

 

(824

)

 

 

(61.2

)%

Total noninterest income

 

2,365

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

2,360

 

 

 

47,200.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

2,419

 

 

 

2,547

 

 

 

(128

)

 

 

(5.0

)%

Professional fees

 

824

 

 

 

2,591

 

 

 

(1,767

)

 

 

(68.2

)%

Software and IT costs

 

997

 

 

 

1,717

 

 

 

(720

)

 

 

(41.9

)%

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

920

 

 

 

1,053

 

 

 

(133

)

 

 

(12.6

)%

Other expenses

 

1,318

 

 

 

2,034

 

 

 

(716

)

 

 

(35.2

)%

Total expenses

 

6,478

 

 

 

9,941

 

 

 

(3,463

)

 

 

(34.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(11,205

)

 

$

(16,715

)

 

$

5,510

 

 

 

33.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents

$

(289

)

 

$

(1,346

)

 

 

1,057

 

 

 

78.5

%

Stock compensation expense

$

351

 

 

$

939

 

 

 

(587

)

 

 

(62.6

)%

Severance

$

743

 

 

$

 

 

 

743

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

Change

 

 

% Change

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

(1,579

)

 

$

(1,955

)

 

$

376

 

 

 

19.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries

 

10,434

 

 

 

13,192

 

 

 

(2,758

)

 

 

(20.9

)%

Net interest income after losses and recoveries

 

(12,013

)

 

 

(15,148

)

 

 

3,134

 

 

 

20.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warranties and GAP loss, net

 

(9,671

)

 

 

(1,436

)

 

$

(8,235

)

 

 

573.5

%

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

19,640

 

 

 

(19,640

)

 

 

(100.0

)%

Other income

 

1,516

 

 

 

5,277

 

 

 

(3,761

)

 

 

(71.3

)%

Total noninterest (loss) income

 

(8,155

)

 

 

23,481

 

 

 

(31,636

)

 

 

(134.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

9,703

 

 

 

7,360

 

 

 

2,342

 

 

 

31.8

%

Professional fees

 

4,002

 

 

 

6,149

 

 

 

(2,148

)

 

 

(34.9

)%

Software and IT costs

 

3,765

 

 

 

5,742

 

 

 

(1,977

)

 

 

(34.4

)%

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

2,760

 

 

 

3,287

 

 

 

(527

)

 

 

(16.0

)%

Other expenses

 

4,984

 

 

 

7,242

 

 

 

(2,259

)

 

 

(31.2

)%

Total expenses

 

25,213

 

 

 

29,781

 

 

 

(4,568

)

 

 

(15.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(38,858

)

 

$

(40,358

)

 

$

1,500

 

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents

$

(984

)

 

$

(5,276

)

 

 

4,292

 

 

 

81.3

%

Stock compensation expense

$

2,812

 

 

$

2,722

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

3.3

%

Severance

$

1,935

 

 

$

 

 

 

1,935

 

 

 

100.0

%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net loss before interest expense on corporate debt, interest income on cash and cash equivalents, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude stock compensation expense, severance expense related to the continuing operations, gain on debt extinguishment and long-lived asset impairment charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

$

(37,744

)

 

$

(34,739

)

 

$

(101,526

)

 

$

(57,670

)

Adjusted to exclude the following:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

1,593

 

 

 

4,541

 

 

 

4,460

 

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(1,035

)

 

 

(2,007

)

 

 

(3,221

)

 

 

(7,026

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

124

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

393

 

 

 

453

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,105

 

 

 

7,298

 

 

 

21,963

 

 

 

21,720

 

EBITDA

 

$

(29,949

)

 

$

(27,738

)

 

$

(77,850

)

 

$

(38,063

)

Stock compensation expense

 

 

1,244

 

 

 

1,779

 

 

 

5,014

 

 

 

5,126

 

Severance

 

 

763

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,448

 

 

 

 

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19,640

)

Impairment charges

 

 

2,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,159

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(25,534

)

 

$

(25,959

)

 

$

(65,229

)

 

$

(52,576

)

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading indirect automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. Prior to January 2024, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and used vehicle dealership business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the anticipated restructuring, including its impact, intended benefits, and outcome, our strategic initiatives, cost-savings and their expected benefits, our expectations regarding UACC’s business, including with respect to originations and the impact of credit tightening, future results of operations and financial position, including profitability and our available liquidity under the warehouse credit facilities, and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

 

VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

As of

September 30,

 

 

As of

December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

51,093

 

 

$

135,585

 

Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $46.2 million and $49.1 million, respectively)

 

 

47,068

 

 

 

73,234

 

Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $446.7 million and $341.4 million, respectively)

 

 

487,573

 

 

 

348,670

 

Finance receivables held for sale, net (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $353.8 million and $457.2 million, respectively)

 

 

363,029

 

 

 

503,546

 

Interest receivable (including interest receivables of consolidated VIEs of $13.1 million and $13.7 million, respectively)

 

 

14,024

 

 

 

14,484

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

3,055

 

 

 

4,982

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

111,625

 

 

 

131,892

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

6,805

 

 

 

7,063

 

Other assets (including other assets of consolidated VIEs of $12.2 million and $13.3 million, respectively)

 

 

36,446

 

 

 

59,429

 

Assets from discontinued operations

 

 

3,016

 

 

 

196,537

 

Total assets

 

$

1,123,734

 

 

$

1,475,422

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs

 

$

321,812

 

 

$

421,268

 

Long-term debt (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $242.3 million at amortized cost and $167.7 million at fair value as of September 30, 2024 and $314.1 million at fair value as of December 31, 2023)

 

 

729,372

 

 

 

626,583

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

11,396

 

 

 

10,459

 

Other liabilities (including other liabilities of consolidated VIEs of $16.4 million and $14.3 million, respectively)

 

 

51,474

 

 

 

61,321

 

Liabilities from discontinued operations

 

 

4,997

 

 

 

228,120

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,119,051

 

 

 

1,347,751

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 1,808,243 and 1,791,286 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

 

2,093,941

 

 

 

2,088,381

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(2,089,260

)

 

 

(1,960,712

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

4,683

 

 

 

127,671

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,123,734

 

 

$

1,475,422

 
 

VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Interest income

 

$

50,213

 

 

 

47,579

 

 

$

153,152

 

 

$

128,942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse credit facility

 

 

6,251

 

 

 

5,522

 

 

 

22,708

 

 

 

12,279

 

Securitization debt

 

 

9,096

 

 

 

6,116

 

 

 

21,960

 

 

 

16,442

 

Total interest expense

 

 

15,347

 

 

 

11,638

 

 

 

44,668

 

 

 

28,721

 

Net interest income

 

 

34,866

 

 

 

35,941

 

 

 

108,484

 

 

 

100,221

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries

 

 

38,346

 

 

 

37,258

 

 

 

87,894

 

 

 

76,173

 

Net interest income after losses and recoveries

 

 

(3,480

)

 

 

(1,317

)

 

 

20,590

 

 

 

24,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing income

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

2,430

 

 

 

5,101

 

 

 

7,835

 

Warranties and GAP income (loss), net

 

 

3,917

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

(4,347

)

 

 

3,732

 

CarStory revenue

 

 

2,890

 

 

 

2,998

 

 

 

8,782

 

 

 

9,392

 

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,640

 

Other income

 

 

2,419

 

 

 

2,057

 

 

 

8,344

 

 

 

8,160

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

10,721

 

 

 

7,631

 

 

 

17,880

 

 

 

48,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

25,365

 

 

 

19,851

 

 

 

76,651

 

 

 

64,413

 

Professional fees

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

3,648

 

 

 

6,418

 

 

 

11,065

 

Software and IT costs

 

 

3,360

 

 

 

4,685

 

 

 

12,018

 

 

 

14,735

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,105

 

 

 

7,298

 

 

 

21,963

 

 

 

21,720

 

Interest expense on corporate debt

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

1,593

 

 

 

4,541

 

 

 

4,460

 

Impairment charges

 

 

2,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,159

 

 

 

 

Other expenses

 

 

3,436

 

 

 

3,861

 

 

 

12,853

 

 

 

13,631

 

Total expenses

 

 

44,861

 

 

 

40,936

 

 

 

139,603

 

 

 

130,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

(37,620

)

 

 

(34,622

)

 

 

(101,133

)

 

 

(57,217

)

Provision for income taxes from continuing operations

 

 

124

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

393

 

 

 

453

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

$

(37,744

)

 

$

(34,739

)

 

$

(101,526

)

 

$

(57,670

)

Net loss from discontinued operations

 

$

(1,999

)

 

$

(47,988

)

 

$

(27,024

)

 

$

(165,838

)

Net loss

 

$

(39,743

)

 

$

(82,727

)

 

$

(128,550

)

 

$

(223,508

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, continuing operations, basic and diluted

 

$

(20.88

)

 

$

(19.89

)

 

$

(56.38

)

 

$

(33.16

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, discontinued operations, basic and diluted

 

$

(1.11

)

 

$

(27.48

)

 

$

(15.01

)

 

$

(95.36

)

Total net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(21.99

)

 

$

(47.38

)

 

$

(71.39

)

 

$

(128.52

)

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

 

1,807,398

 

 

 

1,746,154

 

 

 

1,800,729

 

 

 

1,739,042

 

VROOM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

$

(101,526

)

 

$

(57,670

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment charges

 

 

5,159

 

 

 

 

Profit share receivable

 

 

10,899

 

 

 

 

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

(19,640

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

21,963

 

 

 

21,720

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

3,312

 

 

 

2,480

 

Losses on finance receivables and securitization debt, net

 

 

109,992

 

 

 

80,246

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

4,949

 

 

 

5,126

 

Provision to record finance receivables held for sale at lower of cost or fair value

 

 

(3,586

)

 

 

4,375

 

Amortization of unearned discounts on finance receivables at fair value

 

 

(12,674

)

 

 

(20,273

)

Other, net

 

 

(3,846

)

 

 

(12,871

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance receivables, held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originations of finance receivables, held for sale

 

 

(322,967

)

 

 

(420,793

)

Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for sale

 

 

133,920

 

 

 

71,906

 

Other

 

 

1,243

 

 

 

(868

)

Interest receivable

 

 

460

 

 

 

(5,367

)

Other assets

 

 

8,395

 

 

 

1,629

 

Other liabilities

 

 

(9,847

)

 

 

(6,826

)

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations

 

 

(154,154

)

 

 

(356,826

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations

 

 

79,257

 

 

 

(68,805

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(74,897

)

 

 

(425,631

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance receivables, held for investment at fair value

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of finance receivables, held for investment at fair value

 

 

 

 

 

(3,392

)

Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for investment at fair value

 

 

92,217

 

 

 

136,644

 

Consolidation of VIEs

 

 

 

 

 

11,409

 

Principal payments received on beneficial interests

 

 

1,953

 

 

 

4,334

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(2,111

)

 

 

(1,926

)

Net cash provided by investing activities from continuing operations

 

 

92,059

 

 

 

147,069

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations

 

 

15,908

 

 

 

(9,627

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

107,967

 

 

 

137,442

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings under secured financing agreements, net of issuance costs

 

 

296,145

 

 

 

261,991

 

Principal repayment under secured financing agreements

 

 

(194,746

)

 

 

(159,384

)

Proceeds from financing of beneficial interests in securitizations

 

 

15,821

 

 

 

24,506

 

Principal repayments of financing of beneficial interests in securitizations

 

 

(9,958

)

 

 

(5,699

)

Proceeds from warehouse credit facilities

 

 

257,200

 

 

 

332,700

 

Repayments of warehouse credit facilities

 

 

(356,656

)

 

 

(269,698

)

Repurchases of convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

(13,194

)

Other financing activities

 

 

(356

)

 

 

(1,462

)

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations

 

 

7,450

 

 

 

169,760

 

Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations

 

 

(151,178

)

 

 

(64,502

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(143,728

)

 

 

105,258

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(110,658

)

 

 

(182,931

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

 

 

208,819

 

 

 

472,010

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

 

$

98,161

 

 

$

289,079

 

