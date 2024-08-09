Vroom Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Continued Progress on Operational Initiatives and Improved Portfolio Performance at UACC

HIGHLIGHTS OF SECOND QUARTER 2024

$63.4 million cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024

$34.0 million of liquidity available to UACC under the warehouse credit facilities

$(19.1) million net loss from continuing operations

$(7.5) million Adjusted EBITDA

Successfully Completed UACC Securitization Transaction in April 2024

Tom Shortt, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said “Overall, I am pleased with our second quarter 2024 results. We grew origination volume and our serviced loan portfolio year over year, while continuing to focus on portfolio performance. We currently expect originations since early 2023 to perform at pre-pandemic levels, and are beginning to see positive impacts of our prior decision to tighten credit, resulting in improvements in credit losses compared to the prior quarter. We are focused on improving processes and technology, digitization and automation, and reducing costs across the business.”

SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. The following financial information is unaudited.

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change 2024 2023 $ Change Interest income $ 51,862 $ 46,995 $ 4,867 $ 102,939 $ 81,363 $ 21,576 Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 6,986 3,658 3,328 16,457 6,757 9,700 Securitization debt 7,995 5,981 2,014 12,864 10,326 2,538 Total interest expense 14,981 9,639 5,342 29,321 17,083 12,238 Net interest income 36,881 37,356 (475 ) 73,618 64,280 9,338 Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 18,729 23,187 (4,458 ) 49,548 38,915 10,633 Net interest income after losses and recoveries 18,152 14,169 3,983 24,070 25,365 (1,295 ) Noninterest income: Servicing income 1,587 2,551 (964 ) 3,606 5,405 (1,799 ) Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 1,378 751 627 (8,264 ) 3,586 (11,850 ) CarStory revenue 2,913 3,224 (311 ) 5,892 6,394 (502 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — 10,931 (10,931 ) — 19,640 (19,640 ) Other income 3,141 3,071 70 5,925 6,103 (178 ) Total noninterest income 9,019 20,528 (11,509 ) 7,159 41,128 (33,969 ) Expenses: Compensation and benefits 27,176 21,341 5,835 51,286 44,562 6,724 Professional fees 1,488 2,444 (956 ) 4,831 7,417 (2,586 ) Software and IT costs 4,036 4,804 (768 ) 8,658 10,050 (1,392 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,232 7,190 42 14,858 14,422 436 Interest expense on corporate debt 1,549 1,527 22 2,940 2,867 73 Impairment charges — — — 2,752 — 2,752 Other expenses 4,961 4,571 390 9,416 9,773 (357 ) Total expenses 46,442 41,877 4,565 94,741 89,091 5,650 Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (19,271 ) (7,180 ) (12,091 ) (63,512 ) (22,598 ) (40,914 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes from continuing operations (167 ) 286 (453 ) 269 337 (68 ) Net loss from continuing operations $ (19,104 ) $ (7,466 ) $ (11,638 ) $ (63,781 ) $ (22,935 ) $ (40,846 ) Net loss from discontinued operations $ (2,084 ) $ (58,573 ) $ 56,489 $ (25,025 ) $ (117,844 ) $ 92,819 Net loss $ (21,188 ) $ (66,039 ) $ 44,851 $ (88,806 ) $ (140,779 ) $ 51,973

Results by Segment

UACC

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ 52,389 $ 47,531 $ 4,858 10.2 % Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 6,986 3,658 3,328 91.0 % Securitization debt 7,995 5,981 2,014 33.7 % Total interest expense 14,981 9,639 5,342 55.4 % Net interest income 37,408 37,892 (484 ) (1.3 )% Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 19,582 20,386 (804 ) (3.9 )% Net interest income after losses and recoveries 17,826 17,506 320 1.8 % Noninterest income: Servicing income 1,587 2,551 (964 ) (37.8 )% Warranties and GAP income, net 1,640 1,478 162 11.0 % Other income 2,098 977 1,121 114.7 % Total noninterest income 5,325 5,006 319 6.4 % Expenses: Compensation and benefits 20,539 16,392 4,147 25.3 % Professional fees 575 1,028 (453 ) (44.1 )% Software and IT costs 2,605 2,974 (369 ) (12.4 )% Depreciation and amortization 5,630 5,582 48 0.9 % Interest expense on corporate debt 629 436 193 44.2 % Other expenses 3,054 1,841 1,213 65.9 % Total expenses 33,032 28,253 4,779 16.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,824 ) $ 291 $ (3,115 ) (1,070.4 )% Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (560 ) $ (506 ) (54 ) 10.7 % Stock compensation expense $ 865 $ 519 346 66.8 %

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ 103,930 $ 82,830 $ 21,100 25.5 % Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 16,457 6,757 9,700 143.6 % Securitization debt 12,864 10,326 2,538 24.6 % Total interest expense 29,321 17,083 12,238 71.6 % Net interest income 74,609 65,747 8,862 13.5 % Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 47,343 32,658 14,685 45.0 % Net interest income after losses and recoveries 27,266 33,089 (5,823 ) (17.6 )% Noninterest income: Servicing income 3,606 5,405 (1,799 ) (33.3 )% Warranties and GAP income, net 3,250 3,681 (431 ) (11.7 )% Other income 4,568 2,031 2,537 124.9 % Total noninterest income 11,424 11,117 307 2.8 % Expenses: Compensation and benefits 39,327 34,928 4,399 12.6 % Professional fees 1,451 3,569 (2,118 ) (59.3 )% Software and IT costs 5,702 5,679 23 0.4 % Depreciation and amortization 11,651 11,209 442 3.9 % Interest expense on corporate debt 1,100 633 467 73.7 % Impairment charges 2,752 — 2,752 100.0 % Other expenses 5,577 4,261 1,316 30.9 % Total expenses 67,561 60,279 7,282 12.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,970 ) $ (4,177 ) $ (8,793 ) 210.5 % Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (1,128 ) $ (954 ) (174 ) 18.2 % Stock compensation expense $ 1,033 $ 1,008 24 2.4 %

CarStory

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Noninterest income: CarStory revenue $ 2,913 $ 3,224 $ (311 ) (9.6 )% Other income 190 93 97 104.3 % Total noninterest income 3,103 3,317 (214 ) (6.5 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 2,461 2,420 41 1.7 % Professional fees 80 113 (33 ) (29.3 )% Software and IT costs 21 171 (150 ) (87.7 )% Depreciation and amortization 1,602 1,608 (6 ) (0.4 )% Other expenses 55 152 (97 ) (63.8 )% Total expenses 4,219 4,464 (245 ) (5.5 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 372 $ 634 $ (262 ) (41.3 )% Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (190 ) $ (88 ) (102 ) 116.9 % Stock compensation expense $ 76 $ 261 (185 ) (71.0 )%

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Noninterest income: CarStory revenue $ 5,892 $ 6,394 $ (502 ) (7.9 )% Other income 363 141 222 157.4 % Total noninterest income 6,255 6,535 (280 ) (4.3 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 4,675 4,821 (146 ) (3.0 )% Professional fees 202 290 (88 ) (30.4 )% Software and IT costs 188 345 (157 ) (45.5 )% Depreciation and amortization 3,207 3,213 (6 ) (0.2 )% Other expenses 173 301 (128 ) (42.5 )% Total expenses 8,444 8,969 (525 ) (5.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 930 $ 1,201 $ (271 ) (22.5 )% Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (363 ) $ (134 ) (229 ) 170.7 % Stock compensation expense $ 276 $ 556 (281 ) (50.4 )%

Corporate

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ (527 ) $ (536 ) $ 9 1.7 % Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries (853 ) 2,801 (3,654 ) (130.4 )% Net interest income after losses and recoveries 325 (3,337 ) 3,663 109.8 % Noninterest income: Warranties and GAP loss, net $ (262 ) $ (727 ) $ 465 64.0 % Gain on debt extinguishment — 10,931 (10,931 ) (100.0 )% Other income 853 2,001 (1,148 ) (57.4 )% Total noninterest income 591 12,205 (11,614 ) (95.2 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 4,176 2,529 1,647 65.1 % Professional fees 833 1,303 (470 ) (36.0 )% Software and IT costs 1,410 1,659 (249 ) (15.0 )% Interest expense on corporate debt 920 1,091 (171 ) (15.7 )% Other expenses 1,852 2,578 (726 ) (28.2 )% Total expenses 9,191 9,160 31 0.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,089 ) $ (11,244 ) $ 6,155 54.7 % Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (432 ) $ (2,000 ) 1,568 78.4 % Stock compensation expense $ 1,505 $ 889 615 69.2 %

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Interest income $ (991 ) $ (1,467 ) $ 476 32.5 % Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 2,205 6,257 (4,052 ) (64.8 )% Net interest income after losses and recoveries (3,196 ) (7,724 ) 4,528 58.6 % Noninterest (loss) income: Warranties and GAP loss, net (11,514 ) (95 ) $ (11,419 ) 12,020.0 % Gain on debt extinguishment — 19,640 (19,640 ) (100.0 )% Other income 994 3,931 (2,937 ) (74.7 )% Total noninterest (loss) income (10,520 ) 23,476 (33,996 ) (144.8 )% Expenses: Compensation and benefits 7,284 4,813 2,470 51.3 % Professional fees 3,178 3,559 (381 ) (10.7 )% Software and IT costs 2,768 4,025 (1,258 ) (31.2 )% Interest expense on corporate debt 1,840 2,234 (394 ) (17.6 )% Other expenses 3,666 5,211 (1,546 ) (29.7 )% Total expenses 18,735 19,842 (1,108 ) (5.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ (27,654 ) $ (23,644 ) $ (4,010 ) 17.0 % Interest income on cash and cash equivalents $ (695 ) $ (3,930 ) 3,235 82.3 % Stock compensation expense $ 2,461 $ 1,783 678 38.0 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net loss before interest expense on corporate debt, interest income on cash and cash equivalents, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude stock compensation expense, severance expense related to the continuing operations, gain on debt extinguishment and long-lived asset impairment charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss from continuing operations $ (19,104 ) $ (7,466 ) $ (63,781 ) $ (22,935 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense on corporate debt 1,549 1,527 2,940 2,867 Interest income on cash and cash equivalents (1,182 ) (2,594 ) (2,187 ) (5,019 ) Provision for income taxes (167 ) 286 269 337 Depreciation and amortization 7,232 7,190 14,858 14,422 EBITDA $ (11,672 ) $ (1,057 ) $ (47,901 ) $ (10,328 ) Stock compensation expense 2,446 1,669 $ 3,770 $ 3,348 Severance 1,685 — $ 1,685 — Gain on debt extinguishment — (10,931 ) — (19,640 ) Impairment charges — — 2,752 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,541 ) $ (10,319 ) $ (39,694 ) $ (26,620 )

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading indirect automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. During fiscal 2023, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and used vehicle dealership business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding cost-savings and their expected benefits, our expectations regarding UACC’s business, including with respect to originations and the impact of credit tightening, future results of operations and financial position, including profitability and our available liquidity under the warehouse credit facilities, and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) As of



June 30, As of



December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,393 $ 135,585 Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $47.3 million and $49.1 million, respectively) 48,205 73,234 Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $429.3 million and $341.4 million, respectively) 466,905 348,670 Finance receivables held for sale, net (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $399.3 million and $457.2 million, respectively) 413,670 503,546 Interest receivable (including interest receivables of consolidated VIEs of $13.9 million and $13.7 million, respectively) 14,973 14,484 Property and equipment, net 2,219 4,982 Intangible assets, net 118,381 131,892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,918 7,063 Other assets (including other assets of consolidated VIEs of $9.6 million and $13.3 million, respectively) 33,908 59,429 Assets from discontinued operations 10,137 196,537 Total assets $ 1,180,709 $ 1,475,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs $ 270,784 $ 421,268 Long-term debt (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $272.4 million at amortized cost and $199.8 million at fair value as of June 30, 2024 and $314.1 million at fair value as of December 31, 2023) 794,734 626,583 Operating lease liabilities 11,587 10,459 Other liabilities (including other liabilities of consolidated VIEs of $16.0 million and $14.3 million, respectively) 51,581 61,321 Liabilities from discontinued operations 8,881 228,120 Total liabilities 1,137,567 1,347,751 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 1,806,777 and 1,791,286 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in-capital 2,092,657 2,088,381 Accumulated deficit (2,049,517 ) (1,960,712 ) Total stockholders’ equity 43,142 127,671 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,180,709 $ 1,475,422

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 51,862 $ 46,995 $ 102,939 $ 81,363 Interest expense: Warehouse credit facility 6,986 3,658 16,457 6,757 Securitization debt 7,995 5,981 12,864 10,326 Total interest expense 14,981 9,639 29,321 17,083 Net interest income 36,881 37,356 73,618 64,280 Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 18,729 23,187 49,548 38,915 Net interest income after losses and recoveries 18,152 14,169 24,070 25,365 Noninterest income: Servicing income 1,587 2,551 3,606 5,405 Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 1,378 751 (8,264 ) 3,586 CarStory revenue 2,913 3,224 5,892 6,394 Gain on debt extinguishment — 10,931 — 19,640 Other income 3,141 3,071 5,925 6,103 Total noninterest income 9,019 20,528 7,159 41,128 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 27,176 21,341 51,286 44,562 Professional fees 1,488 2,444 4,831 7,417 Software and IT costs 4,036 4,804 8,658 10,050 Depreciation and amortization 7,232 7,190 14,858 14,422 Interest expense on corporate debt 1,549 1,527 2,940 2,867 Impairment charges — — 2,752 — Other expenses 4,961 4,571 9,416 9,773 Total expenses 46,442 41,877 94,741 89,091 Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (19,271 ) (7,180 ) (63,512 ) (22,598 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes from continuing operations (167 ) 286 269 337 Net loss from continuing operations $ (19,104 ) $ (7,466 ) $ (63,781 ) $ (22,935 ) Net loss from discontinued operations $ (2,084 ) $ (58,573 ) $ (25,025 ) $ (117,844 ) Net loss $ (21,188 ) $ (66,039 ) $ (88,806 ) $ (140,779 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (10.61 ) $ (4.29 ) $ (35.49 ) $ (13.22 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, discontinued operations, basic and diluted $ (1.16 ) $ (33.68 ) $ (13.92 ) $ (67.90 ) Total net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (11.77 ) $ (37.97 ) $ (49.41 ) $ (81.12 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 1,800,486 1,739,336 1,797,394 1,735,486

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (63,781 ) $ (22,935 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Impairment charges 2,752 — Profit share receivable 11,405 — Gain on debt extinguishment — (19,640 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,858 14,422 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,021 1,623 Losses on finance receivables and securitization debt, net 69,430 42,532 Stock-based compensation expense 3,937 3,348 Provision to record finance receivables held for sale at lower of cost or fair value (4,434 ) 1,651 Amortization of unearned discounts on finance receivables at fair value (9,772 ) (13,414 ) Other, net (2,845 ) (6,755 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Finance receivables, held for sale Originations of finance receivables, held for sale (231,639 ) (274,707 ) Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for sale 85,905 42,862 Other 790 505 Interest receivable (489 ) (5,028 ) Other assets 5,605 7,161 Other liabilities (9,740 ) (11,488 ) Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (125,997 ) (239,863 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 82,820 7,738 Net cash used in operating activities (43,177 ) (232,125 ) Investing activities Finance receivables, held for investment at fair value Purchases of finance receivables, held for investment at fair value — (3,392 ) Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for investment at fair value 65,523 91,892 Consolidation of VIEs — 11,409 Principal payments received on beneficial interests 1,421 3,306 Purchase of property and equipment (926 ) (1,249 ) Net cash provided by investing activities from continuing operations 66,018 101,966 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations 10,834 (7,272 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 76,852 94,694 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings under secured financing agreements, net of issuance costs 296,569 261,991 Principal repayment under secured financing agreements (135,017 ) (103,980 ) Proceeds from financing of beneficial interests in securitizations 15,821 24,506 Principal repayments of financing of beneficial interests in securitizations (6,281 ) (2,304 ) Proceeds from warehouse credit facilities 193,400 211,400 Repayments of warehouse credit facilities (343,884 ) (263,216 ) Repurchases of convertible senior notes — (13,194 ) Other financing activities (326 ) (1,043 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 20,282 114,160 Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations (151,178 ) (144,508 ) Net cash used in financing activities (130,896 ) (30,348 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (97,221 ) (167,779 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 208,819 472,010 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 111,598 $ 304,231

