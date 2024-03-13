Vroom Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Substantial Progress on Value Maximization Plan

HIGHLIGHTS OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023

$135.6 million cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023

4,780 and 17,401 Ecommerce units sold for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, representing third consecutive quarter of Ecommerce unit growth

$4,742 and $3,403 Ecommerce gross profit per unit (GPPU) for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively

$(141.3) million and $(365.5) million net loss for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively

$(91.6) million and $(277.2) million Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, including ~$27 million impact of aged inventory liquidations and inventory write-downs due to the discontinuance of ecommerce operations (1)

$41.4 million and $74.2 million convertible note repurchases during the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, for $23.3 million and $36.5 million, respectively

CURRENT PROGRESS ON VALUE MAXIMIZATION PLAN

Expected to be substantially complete with the ecommerce wind down by the end of the first quarter 2024

~$94.0 million cash and cash equivalents as of February 29, 2024

Sold substantially all of our used vehicle inventory

Repaid outstanding balance on Ally Floorplan Facility

Reducing our outstanding commitments and executing a reduction-in-force commensurate with our reduced operations

Tom Shortt, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said “As we previously announced, in January 2024 Vroom’s Board of Directors approved a Value Maximization Plan pursuant to which the Company has discontinued its ecommerce operations and is winding down its used vehicle dealership business. I am incredibly proud of the commitment and professionalism demonstrated by our team as they execute an orderly wind down of our ecommerce operations with a focus on timeliness and cost effectiveness. We anticipate that the wind-down will be substantially complete by the end of the month and look forward to working to maximize stakeholder value through our remaining businesses, United Auto Credit and CarStory.”

(1) While the Value Maximization Plan was approved in January 2024, we determined a triggering event existed as of December 31, 2023 related to our long lived assets, which led to additional write-downs of inventory in the fourth quarter of 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Ecommerce Results

Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change (in thousands, except unit



data and average days to sale) (in thousands, except unit



data and average days to sale) Ecommerce units sold 4,780 4,144 636 15.3 % 17,401 39,278 (21,877 ) (55.7 )% Ecommerce revenue: Vehicle revenue $ 136,360 $ 131,069 $ 5,291 4.0 % $ 523,945 $ 1,304,797 $ (780,852 ) (59.8 )% Product revenue 16,101 10,689 5,412 50.6 % 52,225 59,398 (7,173 ) (12.1 )% Total ecommerce revenue $ 152,461 $ 141,758 $ 10,703 7.6 % $ 576,170 $ 1,364,195 $ (788,025 ) (57.8 )% Ecommerce gross profit: Vehicle gross profit $ 7,387 $ (5,579 ) $ 12,966 232.4 % $ 10,343 $ 40,575 $ (30,232 ) (74.5 )% Product gross profit 15,281 10,689 4,592 43.0 % 48,888 59,398 (10,510 ) (17.7 )% Total ecommerce gross profit $ 22,668 $ 5,110 $ 17,558 343.6 % $ 59,231 $ 99,973 $ (40,742 ) (40.8 )% Average vehicle selling price per ecommerce unit $ 28,527 $ 31,629 $ (3,102 ) (9.8 )% $ 30,110 $ 33,220 $ (3,110 ) (9.4 )% Product revenue per ecommerce unit 3,368 2,579 789 30.6 % 3,001 1,512 1,489 98.5 % Gross profit per ecommerce unit: Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 1,545 $ (1,346 ) $ 2,891 214.8 % $ 594 $ 1,033 $ (439 ) (42.5 )% Product gross profit per ecommerce unit 3,197 2,579 618 24.0 % 2,809 1,512 1,297 85.8 % Total gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 4,742 $ 1,233 $ 3,509 284.6 % $ 3,403 $ 2,545 $ 858 33.7 % Ecommerce average days to sale 135 244 (109 ) (44.7 )% 217 131 86 65.6 %

Results by Segment

Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change (in thousands, except unit



data) (in thousands, except unit



data) Units: Ecommerce 4,780 4,144 636 15.3 % 17,401 39,278 (21,877 ) (55.7 )% Wholesale 1,821 1,768 53 3.0 % 7,094 20,876 (13,782 ) (66.0 )% All Other (1) 337 350 (13 ) (3.7 )% 1,359 3,758 (2,399 ) (63.8 )% Total units 6,938 6,262 676 10.8 % 25,854 63,912 (38,058 ) (59.5 )% Revenue: Ecommerce $ 152,461 $ 141,758 $ 10,703 7.6 % $ 576,170 $ 1,364,195 $ (788,025 ) (57.8 )% Wholesale 28,526 23,039 5,487 23.8 % 104,119 293,528 (189,409 ) (64.5 )% Retail Financing (2) 41,999 32,537 9,462 29.1 % 156,938 152,542 4,396 2.9 % All Other (3) 12,938 12,015 923 7.7 % 55,976 138,636 (82,660 ) (59.6 )% Total revenue $ 235,924 $ 209,349 $ 26,575 12.7 % $ 893,203 $ 1,948,901 $ (1,055,698 ) (54.2 )% Gross profit (loss): Ecommerce $ 22,668 $ 5,110 $ 17,558 343.6 % $ 59,231 $ 99,973 $ (40,742 ) (40.8 )% Wholesale (28,927 ) (4,359 ) (24,568 ) 563.6 % (34,353 ) (10,620 ) (23,733 ) 223.5 % Retail Financing (2) 33,427 28,744 4,683 16.3 % 125,610 138,381 (12,771 ) (9.2 )% All Other (3) 1,879 (36 ) 1,915 5,319.4 % 11,459 17,053 (5,594 ) (32.8 )% Total gross profit $ 29,047 $ 29,459 $ (412 ) (1.4 )% $ 161,947 $ 244,787 $ (82,840 ) (33.8 )% Gross profit (loss) per unit (4): Ecommerce $ 4,742 $ 1,233 $ 3,509 284.6 % $ 3,403 $ 2,545 $ 858 33.7 % Wholesale $ (15,885 ) $ (2,465 ) $ (13,420 ) 544.4 % $ (4,843 ) $ (509 ) $ (4,334 ) 851.5 %

(1) All Other units consist of retail sales of used vehicles from TDA. (2) The Retail Financing segment represents UACC’s operations with its network of third-party dealership customers as of the closing of the UACC acquisition in February 2022. (3) All Other revenues and gross profit consist of retail sales of used vehicles from TDA and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicles sales and the CarStory business. (4) Gross profit per unit metrics exclude the Retail Financing gross profit and All Other gross profit.

SG&A

Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Compensation & benefits $ 35,738 $ 52,043 $ (16,305 ) (31.3 )% $ 166,056 $ 251,153 $ (85,097 ) (33.9 )% Marketing expense 8,570 9,852 (1,282 ) (13.0 )% 48,440 79,670 (31,230 ) (39.2 )% Outbound logistics 2,215 (902 ) 3,117 345.6 % 8,466 39,023 (30,557 ) (78.3 )% Occupancy and related costs 4,410 5,955 (1,545 ) (25.9 )% 18,010 23,363 (5,353 ) (22.9 )% Professional fees 4,625 6,870 (2,245 ) (32.7 )% 20,129 33,455 (13,326 ) (39.8 )% Software and IT costs 8,912 11,164 (2,252 ) (20.2 )% 36,466 44,570 (8,104 ) (18.2 )% Other 13,109 5,778 7,331 126.9 % 43,090 95,153 (52,063 ) (54.7 )% Total selling, general & administrative expenses $ 77,579 $ 90,760 $ (13,181 ) (14.5 )% $ 340,657 $ 566,387 $ (225,730 ) (39.9 )%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance:

EBITDA;

Adjusted EBITDA;

Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues;

Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain; and

Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues, Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain, and Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues are supplemental performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because each of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude severance costs, gain on debt extinguishment, severe weather-related costs, long-lived asset impairment charges, goodwill impairment charge, realignment costs, acquisition related costs, and the acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation. Changes in fair value of financial instruments can fluctuate significantly from period to period and previously related primarily to historical finance receivables and debt which have been securitized, and acquired on February 1, 2022 from UACC. As a result of current market conditions, the financial instruments related to the 2022-2 and 2023-1 securitization transactions are recognized on balance-sheet and accounted for under the fair value option. See Note 17 — Financial Instruments and Fair Value Measurements to our consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. As a result, the majority of our finance receivables are now carried at fair value and a significant portion of the risk of loss associated with these finance receivables have been retained by UACC. We therefore have determined we will no longer make any adjustments for such fluctuations in fair value to our Adjusted EBITDA results. We have recast the prior period presented to conform to current period presentation. We may account for future securitizations as on balance sheet transactions depending on the market conditions.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude the non-recurring costs incurred to address operational and customer experience issues, including rental cars for our customers and legal settlements with customers and state DMVs.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude the securitization gain from the sale of UACC’s finance receivables, and believe that it provides a useful perspective on the underlying operating results and trends and a means to compare our period-over-period results.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude the securitization gain from the sale of UACC’s finance receivables and the non-recurring costs incurred to address operational and customer experience issues.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures to net loss, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (141,321 ) $ 24,765 $ (365,540 ) $ (451,910 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense 14,530 12,076 45,445 40,693 Interest income (4,789 ) (6,372 ) (21,158 ) (19,363 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (303 ) 2,405 615 (19,680 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,055 10,702 43,476 38,707 EBITDA $ (120,828 ) $ 43,576 $ (297,162 ) $ (411,553 ) Severance costs $ 48 $ — $ 6,703 $ — Gain on debt extinguishment (18,238 ) (126,767 ) (37,878 ) (164,684 ) Hail storm costs — — 2,353 — Long-lived asset impairment charges 47,396 3,679 48,748 5,806 Goodwill impairment charge — — — 201,703 Realignment costs — 2,253 — 15,025 Acquisition related costs — — — 5,653 Acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation — 2,439 — 2,439 Adjusted EBITDA $ (91,622 ) $ (74,820 ) $ (277,236 ) $ (345,611 ) Non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues 3,247 374 4,065 25,433 Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues $ (88,375 ) $ (74,446 ) $ (273,171 ) $ (320,178 ) Securitization gain — — — (45,589 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain $ (91,622 ) $ (74,820 ) $ (277,236 ) $ (391,200 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues $ (88,375 ) $ (74,446 ) $ (273,171 ) $ (365,767 )

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 AS COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2023

Three Months



Ended



December 31, Three Months



Ended



September 30, 2023 2023 Change % Change (in thousands, except unit data) Total revenues $ 235,924 $ 235,634 $ 290 0.1 % Total gross profit $ 29,047 $ 48,094 $ (19,047 ) (39.6 )% Ecommerce units sold 4,780 4,561 219 4.8 % Ecommerce revenue $ 152,461 $ 149,851 $ 2,610 1.7 % Ecommerce gross profit $ 22,668 $ 14,339 $ 8,329 58.1 % Vehicle gross profit (loss) per ecommerce unit $ 1,545 $ 516 $ 1,029 199.4 % Product gross profit per ecommerce unit 3,197 2,628 569 21.7 % Total gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 4,742 $ 3,144 $ 1,598 50.8 % Wholesale units sold 1,821 2,270 (449 ) (19.8 )% Wholesale revenue $ 28,526 $ 30,898 $ (2,372 ) (7.7 )% Wholesale gross (loss) profit $ (28,927 ) $ (1,495 ) $ (27,432 ) 1,834.9 % Wholesale gross (loss) profit per unit $ (15,885 ) $ (659 ) $ (15,226 ) 2,310.5 % Retail Financing revenue $ 41,999 $ 40,823 $ 1,176 2.9 % Retail Financing gross profit $ 33,427 $ 32,341 $ 1,086 3.4 % Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 77,579 $ 79,586 $ (2,007 ) (2.5 )%

Three Months



Ended



December 31, Three Months



Ended



September 30, 2023 2023 Change % Change (in thousands) Net loss $ (141,321 ) $ (82,857 ) $ (58,464 ) 70.6 % Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense 14,530 12,058 2,472 20.5 % Interest income (4,789 ) (5,506 ) 717 13.0 % Provision for income taxes (303 ) 260 (563 ) (216.5 )% Depreciation and amortization 11,055 11,248 (193 ) (1.7 )% EBITDA $ (120,828 ) $ (64,797 ) $ (56,031 ) 86.5 % Severance costs $ 48 $ 274 $ (226 ) (82.4 )% Gain on debt extinguishment (18,238 ) — (18,238 ) (100.0 )% Long-lived asset impairment charges 47,396 — 47,396 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (91,622 ) $ (64,523 ) $ (27,099 ) 42.0 % Non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues 3,247 32 3,215 10,047.2 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues $ (88,375 ) $ (64,491 ) $ (23,884 ) (37.0 )% Securitization gain — — — 0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain $ (91,622 ) $ (64,523 ) $ (27,099 ) 42.0 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain and non-recurring costs to address operational and customer experience issues $ (88,375 ) $ (64,491 ) $ (23,884 ) 37.0 %

Liquidity Outlook

We expect year-end 2024 cash and cash equivalents in the range of $35.0 to $65.0 million.

The foregoing estimate is a forward-looking statement that reflects the Company’s expectation as of March 13, 2024 and is subject to substantial uncertainty. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading indirect automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. During fiscal 2023, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and is winding down its used vehicle dealership business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the potential impacts of the execution of and the expected benefits and cost-savings, if any, from our Value Maximization Plan, any anticipated costs and charges related to the Value Maximization Plan and the anticipated timeline of such costs, charges, implementation or completion of the Value Maximization Plan, our expectations regarding United Auto Credit Corporation and CarStory; our ability to successfully wind down and halt our ecommerce operations, and future results of operations and financial position, including our liquidity outlook for 2024. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

VROOM, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) As of



December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,585 $ 398,915 Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $49.1 million and $24.7 million, respectively) 73,234 73,095 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $11.2 million and $21.5 million, respectively 9,139 13,967 Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $11.8 million and $11.5 million, respectively) 12,501 12,939 Finance receivables held for sale, net (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $457.2 million and $305.9 million, respectively) 503,546 321,626 Inventory 163,250 320,648 Beneficial interests in securitizations 4,485 20,592 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including other current assets of consolidated VIEs of $25.2 million and $11.7 million, respectively) 50,899 58,327 Total current assets 952,639 1,220,109 Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $329.6 million and $119.6 million, respectively) 336,169 140,235 Property and equipment, net 24,132 50,201 Intangible assets, net 131,892 158,910 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,063 23,568 Other assets (including other assets of consolidated VIEs of $1.8 million and $0 million, respectively) 23,527 26,004 Total assets $ 1,475,422 $ 1,619,027 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,762 $ 34,702 Accrued expenses (including accrued expenses of consolidated VIEs of $4.0 million and $1.5 million, respectively) 52,452 76,795 Vehicle floorplan 151,178 276,988 Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs 421,268 229,518 Current portion of long-term debt (including current portion of securitization debt of consolidated VIEs at fair value of $163.5 million and $47.2 million, respectively) 172,410 47,239 Deferred revenue 14,025 10,655 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,737 9,730 Other current liabilities 9,974 17,693 Total current liabilities 856,806 703,320 Long-term debt, net of current portion (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $150.6 million and $32.6 million at fair value, respectively) 454,173 402,154 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 25,183 20,129 Other long-term liabilities (including other long-term liabilities of consolidated VIEs of $10.4 million and $7.4 million, respectively) 17,109 18,183 Total liabilities 1,353,271 1,143,786 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022; 1,791,286 and 1,727,525 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in-capital 2,088,381 2,075,931 Accumulated deficit (1,966,232 ) (1,600,692 ) Total stockholders’ equity 122,151 475,241 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,475,422 $ 1,619,027

