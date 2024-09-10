Home Business Wire VRGL Launches Tax Transition Optimization to Enhance Client Portfolio Recommendations
VRGL Launches Tax Transition Optimization to Enhance Client Portfolio Recommendations

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fintech–VRGL, a Client Acquisition and Investment Proposal Management solution, today announced the release of its new Tax Transition feature. This powerful addition enables advisors to transition client portfolios from their current state to a targeted investment strategy, optimizing for specific tax budgets.


The Tax Transition feature is designed to automate and optimize the structuring of a bespoke portfolio recommendation while adhering to restrictions on tax budgets. Whether recommending a strategy change, liquidating underperforming investments, or adjusting asset allocations, VRGL’s new feature equips advisors with integrated tools they need to execute these changes with tax ramifications top of mind.

Key features include:

  • Optimize for limits on tax paid or realized gains: VRGL’s Tax Transition optimization allows advisors to constrain the tax impact of a particular transition. VRGL uses advanced algorithms to generate recommendations that align the portfolio with the proposed strategy, optimizing for factors such as tax impact, market conditions, and client-specific preferences.
  • Customizable Trade Parameters: Advisors can specify individual trading requirements or restrictions. Users can input specific trades where desired, and VRGL will optimize the remainder of the portfolio.
  • Risk-based Optimization: VRGL’s portfolio optimization minimizes tracking error within the recommended portfolio based on the provided tax limitations, making sure the client is getting the most risk-based alignment to the original recommendation.
  • Inclusion of held-away accounts: VRGL’s ability to ingest data from statements and flexibly design recommended portfolios enables VRGL users to quickly collect data on held-away accounts and include them in the optimization.

“Our Tax Transition feature is a transformative tool for financial advisors aiming to demonstrate their expertise in managing complex tax considerations,” said Josh Zimmerman, COO and co-founder of VRGL. “Tax efficiency is a critical consideration for advisors, and VRGL’s integrated optimization empowers advisors to navigate these challenges with precision. This capability not only simplifies the process but also reassures clients that their portfolios are being managed with the highest level of care and expertise.”

To introduce this feature, VRGL will be hosting an educational webinar on Thursday, September 26th at 1:00 PM CT. RSVP here to learn more about how VRGL’s Tax Transition can enhance your portfolio recommendation process.

About VRGL

Founded by pioneers of the institutional wealth management software industry, VRGL provides a suite of tools designed to empower wealth management firms to streamline the investment proposal and client acquisition process. Capabilities include risk tolerance, statement aggregation (including PDF statement extraction of all data), institutional-grade analytics, and proposal management capabilities.

By giving clients a holistic view of their consolidated investment portfolio and illustrating a potential transition, VRGL enables advisors to quickly demonstrate their value proposition while ensuring compliance with risk tolerance and investment policies. Through the seamless aggregation of all client investment data, a no-touch analytics package, and automated proposal generation, advisors can contextualize their investment offerings and advice, fostering a more personalized and impactful client experience. This allows advisors to accelerate client acquisitions and enhance the retention of existing AUM. Learn more at www.vrglwealth.com.

