Home Business Wire VRGL Announces Integration Partnership with Wealthbox
Business Wire

VRGL Announces Integration Partnership with Wealthbox

di Business Wire

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClientAcquisition–VRGL, a Client Acquisition and Investment Proposal Management solution, is excited to announce its live integration with Wealthbox, a top-tier CRM software for financial advisors.


The integration between VRGL and Wealthbox enables a seamless one-click linkage between Wealthbox client records and VRGL profile creation. This functionality ensures that mutual clients can effortlessly connect and synchronize records between both platforms, eliminating duplicative efforts and enhancing workflow efficiency.

“VRGL is excited to partner with Wealthbox, enabling a seamless connection between client records and profile creation to simplify information management for advisors,” said Josh Smith, Co-founder & CEO of VRGL. “This partnership aims to streamline the client onboarding process and ensure your CRM and core proposal tool are always in sync.”

“We are thrilled to integrate VRGL with Wealthbox, providing advisors with a powerful solution to enhance their sales enablement workflow,” said John Rourke, Co-founder & CEO of Wealthbox. “This partnership not only simplifies the client onboarding process but also ensures that all data remains synchronized and accessible, enabling advisors to deliver an even higher level of service.”

Advisors interested in learning more about the VRGL and Wealthbox integration are invited to join a live demo webinar on September 5th at 2PM ET. Additionally, VRGL is offering Wealthbox clients a 10% discount off VRGL’s standard fee through September 30th, 2024. To get started, please email sales@vrglwealth.com.

About VRGL

Founded by pioneers of the institutional wealth management software industry, VRGL provides a suite of tools designed to empower wealth management firms to streamline the investment proposal and client acquisition process. Capabilities include risk tolerance, statement aggregation (including PDF statement extraction of all data), institutional-grade analytics, and proposal management capabilities.

By giving clients a holistic view of their consolidated investment portfolio and illustrating a potential transition, VRGL enables advisors to quickly demonstrate their value proposition while ensuring compliance with risk tolerance and investment policies. Through the seamless aggregation of all client investment data, a no-touch analytics package, and automated proposal generation, advisors can contextualize their investment offerings and advice, fostering a more personalized and impactful client experience. This allows advisors to accelerate client acquisitions and enhance the retention of existing AUM. Learn more at www.vrglwealth.com.

About Wealthbox

Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox® is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative platform allows financial advisors, enterprise firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships while streamlining operations. With a focus on simplicity and usability, Wealthbox makes use of modern design and development practices and reflects the growing consumerization of B2B software for financial advisor teams of all sizes. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com.

Contacts

Media contact for VRGL

Maddie Bauman

mbauman@vrglwealth.com

Articoli correlati

ISG Announces Finalists for the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ North America

Business Wire Business Wire -
Program spotlights innovative approaches that drive business success through digital technology and new operating modelsSTAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ISGEvents--Information Services Group...
Continua a leggere

Red River Appoints Dr. James Matney as CTO of Government Technology Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, announced today Dr. James...
Continua a leggere

Nylas Launches ExtractAI to Unlock Customer Insights and Accelerate Feature Development with Automated Email Data Extraction

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sync, filter, and extract data from a user’s inbox for enhanced customer insights and experiencesSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylas, the leading...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php