VRGL Announces Integration Partnership with Wealthbox

The integration between VRGL and Wealthbox enables a seamless one-click linkage between Wealthbox client records and VRGL profile creation. This functionality ensures that mutual clients can effortlessly connect and synchronize records between both platforms, eliminating duplicative efforts and enhancing workflow efficiency.

“VRGL is excited to partner with Wealthbox, enabling a seamless connection between client records and profile creation to simplify information management for advisors,” said Josh Smith, Co-founder & CEO of VRGL. “This partnership aims to streamline the client onboarding process and ensure your CRM and core proposal tool are always in sync.”

“We are thrilled to integrate VRGL with Wealthbox, providing advisors with a powerful solution to enhance their sales enablement workflow,” said John Rourke, Co-founder & CEO of Wealthbox. “This partnership not only simplifies the client onboarding process but also ensures that all data remains synchronized and accessible, enabling advisors to deliver an even higher level of service.”

Advisors interested in learning more about the VRGL and Wealthbox integration are invited to join a live demo webinar on September 5th at 2PM ET. Additionally, VRGL is offering Wealthbox clients a 10% discount off VRGL’s standard fee through September 30th, 2024. To get started, please email sales@vrglwealth.com.

About VRGL

Founded by pioneers of the institutional wealth management software industry, VRGL provides a suite of tools designed to empower wealth management firms to streamline the investment proposal and client acquisition process. Capabilities include risk tolerance, statement aggregation (including PDF statement extraction of all data), institutional-grade analytics, and proposal management capabilities.

By giving clients a holistic view of their consolidated investment portfolio and illustrating a potential transition, VRGL enables advisors to quickly demonstrate their value proposition while ensuring compliance with risk tolerance and investment policies. Through the seamless aggregation of all client investment data, a no-touch analytics package, and automated proposal generation, advisors can contextualize their investment offerings and advice, fostering a more personalized and impactful client experience. This allows advisors to accelerate client acquisitions and enhance the retention of existing AUM. Learn more at www.vrglwealth.com.

About Wealthbox

Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox® is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative platform allows financial advisors, enterprise firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships while streamlining operations. With a focus on simplicity and usability, Wealthbox makes use of modern design and development practices and reflects the growing consumerization of B2B software for financial advisor teams of all sizes. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com.

