VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. and Dave Inc. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination

Special meeting of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Dave to be held on January 4, 2022

Dave Inc. Provides Business Update

CHICAGO & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC) (“VPCC”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Dave Inc. (“Dave”), a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential, announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended (the “Registration Statement”), VPCC had filed in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Dave.

An extraordinary general meeting of VPCC stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve, among other things, the proposed Business Combination, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. VPCC has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the “Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) relating to the Special Meeting. On or about December 10, 2021, VPCC commenced mailing of the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2021.

If the proposals are approved at the Special Meeting, the Business Combination is expected to close on January 5, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Dave’s common stock is expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “DAVE”, following the close of the Business Combination. Institutional investors committed $210 million in a PIPE led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from Wellington Management, Corbin Capital Partners and Alameda Research, which will be funded in connection with the closing of the Business Combination. The consummation of the Business Combination is conditioned upon, among other things, VPCC having a minimum of $210.0 million available to it at the closing of the Business Combination, which condition is expected to be satisfied by the PIPE investment.

Business Update for Dave Inc.

Dave achieved strong performance through the third quarter of 2021 with 30% year over year (“YoY”) revenue growth: Service revenue increased 22% YoY, despite continued headwinds, due to demand resulting from prolonged government stimulus Transaction revenue grew 956% YoY as Banking product started to scale Dave’s platform continues to grow with approximately 1.56 million new Members added through Dave’s efficient customer acquisition engine

Dave has continued to make a significant impact on its customers and innovate on its product offerings demonstrated through: Members have saved an estimated of $1.5 billion on overdraft fees; the average Member saves $160 in overdraft fees in the first 12 months after opening a Dave Spending Account Approximately 4.5 million Side Hustle job leads have been facilitated by Dave and approximately $200 million of new income has been generated by Members Goals based savings launched; crowdfunding capability that allows Members to raise money from their friends, family and broader community in beta Nearing completion of full banking transition – all customers will be converted to Spending Account Members in early 2022

Dave has achieved these results despite the delay in closing the Business Combination With the anticipated closing in early 2022, the infusion of new capital is expected to accelerate Member and revenue growth



“We are confident about Dave’s market opportunity and our ability to expand the positive impact that we’re making on our key customer segments. We have a compelling plan and roadmap for 2022 and beyond that we’re excited to execute on with the new capital from this business combination transaction. The additional cash to our balance sheet will give us strategic flexibility and an ability to compete in way that we’ve not been able to previously, given our limited fundraising with just $61 million of equity capital raised to date. We’re very much looking forward to starting our new chapter as a public company,” said CEO Jason Wilk.

Discussion About Forecasted Financial Information

As disclosed in the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus, Dave provided VPCC with its internally prepared forecasted financial information for each of the years in the three-year period ending December 31, 2023 (“Forecasted Financial Information”). Inclusion of such Forecasted Financial Information for the combined company post-Business Combination in the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus was done solely because that information was made available to VPCC’s board of directors in connection with the evaluation of the Business Combination. Dave’s Forecasted Financial Information was prepared solely for internal use and not with a view toward public disclosure, the published guidelines of the SEC regarding projections or the guidelines established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants for the preparation and presentation of prospective financial information, but, in the view of Dave’s management team, was prepared on a reasonable basis, reflects available estimates and judgments as of April 2021 and presents, to management’s knowledge and belief as of that time, the expected course of action and the expected future financial performance.

With the year 2021 coming to a close, Dave management feels it is important to provide a market update based on where the Dave business is today. The quarterly results for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, as disclosed in the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus (see pages F-41 through F-67 and related discussion under the section entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of Dave” beginning on page 224 of the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus), demonstrated significant growth YoY despite the delay in funding during the pendency of the regulatory review of the Business Combination. The funding delay has had a negative effect on management’s ability to achieve the Forecasted Financial Information for 2021 due to lack of expected funding to implement Dave’s growth plans. Management currently expects to achieve approximately 80% of the revenue target in Dave’s 2021 Forecasted Financial Information. Also as a result of the funding delay, Dave will miss the 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Financial Forecast as Dave has continued to make necessary investments in the critical components of its infrastructure in anticipation of implementing its growth plans. Lastly, growth in future forecast periods may also be impacted by this shift in investment timelines. At this point, however, we are unable to estimate the magnitude of that impact.

The near-term overhang from the funding delay does not alter management’s view on Dave’s overall growth potential. Dave’s product offering remains highly differentiated from its competitors with a loyal and growing customer base. Dave’s solutions are in high demand with 1.5 million new Members added through September 30, 2021 and the business fundamentals underlying Dave’s business model remain strong.

The inclusion of the Forecasted Financial Information in the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and the inclusion of the discussion of Forecasted Financial Information in this press release (collectively, the “Projections”), should not be regarded as an indication that VPCC, Dave, their respective boards of directors and management teams, or their respective affiliates, advisors or other representatives considered, or now consider, such Projections necessarily to be predictive of actual future results or to support or fail to support your decision whether to vote for or against the Business Combination. The Projections are not fact and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results, and readers, including investors or stockholders, are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Dave does not intend to reference financial projections in its future periodic reports filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Projections reflect numerous estimates and assumptions with respect to general business, economic, industry, regulatory, market and financial conditions and trends and other future events, as well as matters specific to Dave’s business, all of which were, and are, difficult to predict and many of which were, and are, beyond Dave’s and VPCC’s control. The Projections were, and are, forward-looking statements that were, and are, inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which were, and are, beyond Dave’s and VPCC’s control and Dave’s limited operating history makes evaluating its business and future prospects, including the assumptions and analyses developed by Dave upon which operating and financial results forecast rely, difficult and uncertain. The various risks and uncertainties include those set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of Dave” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” of the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus. As a result, neither VPCC nor Dave made, or will make, any assurance that the results stated in the Projections will be realized or that actual results will not be significantly higher or lower than projected. Since the Projections covered multiple years, such information by its nature becomes less reliable with each successive year. Financial projections are subjective in many respects and thus are susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments.

Furthermore, the Projections did not take into account any circumstances or events occurring after the date they were prepared. None of Dave’s independent registered accounting firm, VPCC’s independent registered accounting firm or any other independent accountants, have compiled, examined or performed any procedures with respect to the Projections, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on such information or their accuracy or achievability, and they assume no responsibility for, and disclaim any association with, the Projections. Nonetheless, the Projections were provided in the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus because they were made available to VPCC and the board of directors of VPCC in connection with its review of the Business Combination and the discussion of Forecasted Financial Information in this press release is included to supplement the information in the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

Except to the extent required by applicable federal securities laws, by including in the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus the Forecasted Financial Information and including in this press release a discussion about the Forecasted Financial Information, Dave and VPCC did not, and do not, undertake any obligations and expressly disclaim any responsibility to update or revise, or publicly disclose any update or revision to, the Projections to reflect circumstances or events, including unanticipated events, that may have occurred or that may occur after their preparation, even in the event that any or all of the assumptions underlying the Projections are shown to be in error or change.

The Forecasted Financial Information included in the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and the discussion about the Forecasted Financial Information included in this press release, were prepared by, and are the responsibility of, Dave’s management. None of WithumSmith+Brown, PC, VPCC’s independent registered public accounting firm, or Moss Adams LLP, Dave’s independent registered public accounting firm, audited, reviewed, examined, compiled or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to the Projections, neither WithumSmith+Brown, PC nor Moss Adams LLP expresses an opinion or any other form of assurance on it. The Moss Adams LLP report included in the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus relates to historical audited financial statements of Dave. It does not extend to the Projections and should not be read as if it does. The Forecasted Financial Information was not included in the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and the discussion about the Forecasted Financial Information is not included in this press release, in order to induce any VPCC shareholders to vote in favor of any of the proposals at the Special Meeting.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.’s acquisition and value creation strategy is to identify, partner with and help grow a business in the Fintech industry headquartered or with operations in the United States. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit: www.victoryparkcapital.com/vih/vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-iii/

About Dave

Dave is a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential. Dave helps its more than eight million customers budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

