VOZ Conservative Spanish-Language Coverage Planned Live from the Republican National Convention

“VOZ News Announces Line-up in Milwaukee to Include Lead Anchor Karina Yapor, and Special Guest Contributor, Hispanic Audio Powerhouse from the show “Erazno y la Chokolata.”

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“VOZ News,” America’s first and only nationally broadcast center-right Spanish language news show, broadcast daily by VOZ, will cover this week’s Republican National Convention live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The coverage will be hosted by Karina Yapor, “VOZ News” Emmy award-winning news anchor and executive producer, who will provide insightful coverage, commentary, and interviews examining the issues Hispanics care about most today, along with a team of political analysts, Alfonso Aguilar and Vanessa Vallejo.









Karina and her on-the-ground resources will be joined in VOZ’s Convention coverage by one of today’s leaders in Spanish-language media in the U.S., hugely popular radio host, Erazno from “Erazno y la Chokolata.” For the first time, this well-established and engaging personality will bring his Spanish-speaking audiences with him to the floor of the Republican National Convention. Millions of Hispanics across the country will now have direct access to on-the-ground, unfiltered commentary directly through his nationally syndicated radio programs and successful podcasts hosted by the reVOLVER Podcasts platform.

VOZ’s founder and CEO, Orlando Salazar, states that “providing as much coverage as possible around the most important national events in America is vital for Latinos across the US, particularly given their increasing significance in the political arena, and especially during this critical presidential campaign.”

“For the first time in history, Spanish speakers in America will hear a balanced and original point of view regarding our leaders and key national events impacting our futures.”

VOZ and “VOZ News” bring a fresh, center-right perspective that reflects traditional Hispanic family values, providing a point of view that has not previously existed in the Spanish language media world. “We are grateful for the opportunity to incorporate the talent from “Erazno y la Chokolata” to the Republican National Convention for the first time. Now, more than ever, Hispanics deserve access to balanced coverage from a Hispanic lens, such as this talent can provide,” Salazar concludes.

Follow VOZ Spanish coverage of the Republican National Convention as it happens at http://www.voz.us/es/elecciones2024/rnc. Our mobile App is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play and on VOZ News programming.

VOZ News can be seen on Daystar Español Monday through Friday at 7 PM Eastern time, 6 PM Central time. Daystar Español is carried on DIRECTV, Verizon, and Frontier broadcast platforms, reaching 17 million homes in the US and 70 million homes in Mexico, Central and South America.

VOZ News is also available to be streamed live on the VOZ YouTube channel, and the VOZ connected TV App is available on Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku.

