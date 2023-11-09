Voyant Launches “Wellness” for Enterprise Companies to Offer Personalized, Self-Directed Digital Financial Experiences to Consumers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voyant, a global provider of SaaS-based wealth management, wellness and client digital engagement solutions, today launched Voyant Wellness, a module-based solution designed for enterprise companies to offer their clients a bespoke and personalized mix of self-directed tools and services that help them plan for their financial futures.





“Financial wellness begins by providing people personalized services designed to meet their goals,” said David Kaufman, CEO of Voyant. “With Voyant Wellness, we are offering the enterprise market a digital-first way to interact with their clients and provide configurable financial tools and services that can be personalized according to business needs. Our goal is to help enterprise companies leverage technology and data to unlock financial success for their clients.”

Voyant Wellness is designed for enterprise companies, including banks, private banks and wealth management firms. It offers a variety of customizable module-based solutions– including standalone calculators, account aggregation, simplified goal planning, and even the ability to build a personal financial timeline – that are seamlessly integrated into an organization’s brand identity and internal tools and experiences and can be used by clients and customers or even by employees.

Voyant Wellness can be accessed from corporate intranets, employer benefit sites, or as part of direct-to-consumer digital solutions. In each situation, as consumers engage with the various financial wellness modules, the information collected can be used for lead generation, client segmentation, and target marketing.

Consumers self-direct their interaction with Voyant Wellness’s tools and services through an easy-to-use interface. Each tool allows consumers the ability to choose how they want to begin their financial wellness journey, whether that be planning for a large life event like a wedding or new child, understanding retirement, or simply taking the first step toward building savings.

For more information on Voyant Wellness, contact sales@planwithvoyant.com.

About Voyant, Inc.

Based in Austin, Texas, Voyant is a top provider of collaborative financial wellness and wealth management software for financial professionals and their clients. Voyant’s solutions allow advisors to deliver a new level of value to their clients, by providing vision, expertise and access. Voyant has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and Australia. Voyant is a subsidiary of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

atizio@prosek.com