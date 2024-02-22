Voyager Vitality! Terran Orbital’s CAPSTONE Nanosatellite Exceeds Expectations

Advanced Space’s CAPSTONE Mission for NASA Surpasses 450 Days Operating at the Moon

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced that its 12U nanosatellite built for Advanced Space’s CAPSTONE™ (Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) mission in support of NASA, has surpassed 450 days in orbit around the moon. Launched June 28, 2022, the space vehicle based on Terran Orbital’s proven Voyager platform, continues to demonstrate exceptional stability and performance while supporting critical lunar navigation experiments.









The space vehicle is forging a new lunar path in support of NASA’s Artemis program. Designed and built by Terran Orbital, the CAPSTONE satellite entered lunar orbit on November 17, 2022, marking a historic moment for small spacecraft and lunar exploration. The satellite’s robust design and Terran Orbital’s engineering expertise have enabled it to operate flawlessly for an enhanced NASA mission expected to last until May 2024. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to building reliable and versatile space vehicle platforms capable of exceeding expectations, even in the demanding lunar environment.

“This enhanced mission is a testament to the exceptional capabilities of our Voyager platform and the dedication of our talented team,” said Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at Terran Orbital. “We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Advanced Space and NASA on this groundbreaking mission and to contribute to the success of Artemis.”

The CAPSTONE satellite continues to gather valuable data and pave the way for future lunar exploration missions. The space vehicle’s success validates the effectiveness of Terran Orbital’s innovative technologies and positions the company as a leader in building reliable and cost-effective solutions for deep space exploration. To learn more about the spacecraft platforms Terran Orbital is setting new industry standards with, click here: Terran Orbital Spacecraft Platforms.

“The CAPSTONE mission is continuing to deliver valuable data and experience that will inform future exploration missions,” said Bradley Cheetham, CEO and President of Advanced Space. “We remain grateful that NASA provided us this opportunity and together with our mission partners look forward to continued operations.”

Terran Orbital remains committed to developing cutting-edge small satellite technologies that enable ambitious space exploration initiatives. The company’s Voyager platform serves as a foundation for a wide range of missions, from Earth observation to deep space exploration, and continues to set the standard for reliability and performance.

About Terran Orbital



Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Juliana Johnson



Public Relations



pr@terranorbital.com

949-508-6404