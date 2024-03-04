Voya Financial recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere® for 11th consecutive year

Recognition honors companies demonstrating a commitment to integrity through best-in-class practices





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

“Voya’s recognition for 11 consecutive years as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies is a testament of how our purpose-driven culture is enabling us to create value and make a positive difference for our clients, our communities and our colleagues — making Voya a different kind of company,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO, Voya Financial, Inc.

Voya has received this honor every year that the company has been eligible. Voya is one of 136 companies around the world to earn the honor this year, and one of only six companies recognized in the financial services industry.

“Through our increasingly rigorous review process, we have witnessed the World’s Most Ethical Companies’ dedication to ethics, integrity and strong compliance and governance practices — driving how they serve their clients and shareholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s chief strategy officer and executive chair. “Congratulations to Voya for achieving this honor for 11 consecutive years, demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

The full list of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

More information about the World’s Most Ethical Companies honor can be found at https://www.voya.com/about-us/our-character/awards-and-recognition.

Methodology and scoring

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide more than 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere’s panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year’s applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with approximately 9,000 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 15.2 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company and a leading benefits administration provider, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by engaging directly with over 12 million employees in the U.S. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere®; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

