Voxus PR Expands Content Creation Services, Helping B2B Technology Companies Better Connect with Customers and Prospects

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voxus PR, a B2B technology marketing agency, today announced expanded content creation services, giving technology brands the differentiated content needed to drive narratives across earned, owned, and paid media. Voxus helps tech startups to Fortune 100 market leaders drive exceptional public relations (PR) and social media programs, anchored by outstanding content, in cybersecurity, cloud, semiconductor, AI, networking, quantum computing, and more. Voxus is now applying that expertise directly to standalone content services across B2B and consumer tech in North America.





Tech marketers are under pressure to drive results with smaller teams and tighter budgets. Recent research shows 86% of CMOs in the B2B space will maintain or increase investment in original content creation and 67% rely on that content to differentiate and showcase products and services. Voxus accelerates creation of compelling content and campaigns, helping hundreds of tech companies build brand awareness through message refinement, story creation, thought leadership, and more.

“Our deep technology understanding and rich storytelling DNA allow us to bring a unique perspective to the broader marketing and sales content discussion,” said Justin Hall, Voxus PR Managing Partner. “Whether brands need to audit content and find gaps, create a pipeline of ongoing content, or quickly execute one-off projects, Voxus excels at streamlining the process and delivering collateral that resonates with customers and buyers.”

“Voxus has been my go-to resource at several different B2B companies. They ramp quickly, require little oversight, and get things done efficiently,” said Kerry Desberg, Fractional CMO at PartnerOptimizer and Advisory Board Member. “I realized early on that they had amazing content chops and have leaned on them heavily over the years to generate marketing and sales collateral. I consider them my content creation easy button.”

The new content services cover standalone assets and turnkey packaged programs. Offerings include content audits and gap assessments, competitive content analysis, messaging, contributed and sponsored content, eBooks, videos, surveys and reports, case studies, blogs, product briefs, website copy, sales playbooks, and more.

About Voxus

Voxus PR is an independent, B2B technology marketing agency offering a range of integrated public relations, social media, and content services for companies across North America. The agency’s deep understanding of technology and customer needs drives creative content and compelling outreach to elevate breakthrough brands. For more, visit www.voxuspr.com.

