voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Highlights – Second Quarter 2023 compared to the Second Quarter 2022

Total revenues for the second quarter increased 2.2% to kEUR 6,837 from kEUR 6,691

Gross profit margin decreased to 27.1% from 31.3%

Systems revenues increased 11.5% to kEUR 4,025 from kEUR 3,610

Services revenues decreased 8.7% to kEUR 2,812 from kEUR 3,081

Reaffirm full year 2023 guidance

Dr. Ingo Ederer, Chief Executive Officer of voxeljet, commented: “We are very happy with the revenues for the quarter with revenues coming in well above our guidance corridor for the second quarter 2023 as outlined in our financial results for the first quarter 2023. With Jacky Schneider and Jane Arnold, we added two new US-based board members with significant experience in our industry. Regarding our new high-speed 3D printer VJET X: since the beginning of this year, BMW Group, who owns five VJET X printers, has successfully printed more than 10,000 jobs in a fully automated manner. In our view, this is an excellent result and a true milestone for the entire additive manufacturing industry. With GE Renewable Energy, we are already discussing the second phase of our project to develop an extremely large 3D printer for the production of next generation wind turbines.”

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 2.2% to kEUR 6,837 compared to kEUR 6,691 in the second quarter of 2022.

Revenues from our Systems segment, which focuses on the development, production and sale of 3D printers, increased 11.5% to kEUR 4,025 in the second quarter of 2023 from kEUR 3,610 in last year’s second quarter. The Company sold three new 3D printers in the second quarter of 2023 compared to two new and one used and refurbished 3D printer in last year’s second quarter resulting in slightly higher revenue from the sale of 3D printers. Systems revenues also include all Systems-related revenues from consumables, spare parts and maintenance. Those Systems-related revenues significantly increased in the second quarter year-over-year, reflecting the higher installed base of our 3D printers in the market. Systems revenues represented 58.9% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 54.0% in last year’s second quarter.

Revenues from our Services segment, which focuses on the printing of on-demand parts for our customers, decreased 8.7% to kEUR 2,812 in the second quarter of 2023 from kEUR 3,081 in the comparative period of 2022. This was mainly due to lower revenue contributions from our German service center as well as our subsidiary voxeljet China Co. Ltd. (‘voxeljet China’). This decrease was partially offset by higher revenue contributions from our subsidiary voxeljet America Inc. (‘voxeljet America’) reflecting a larger customer base in North America.

Cost of sales were kEUR 4,984 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to kEUR 4,600 for the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit and gross profit margin were kEUR 1,853 and 27.1%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to kEUR 2,091 and 31.3% in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for our Systems segment slightly increased to kEUR 916 in the second quarter of 2023 from kEUR 868 in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin for this segment decreased to 22.8% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 24.0% in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit and gross profit margin from the sale of 3D printers slightly improved. Gross profit from Systems-related revenues slightly improved, while gross profit margin from Systems-related revenues slightly decreased due to a less favorable product mix. In addition, in the second quarter of 2023, we recognized a change in valuation allowance for inventories following the Company’s inventory reserve policy amounting to kEUR 73 negative for the second quarter of 2023 compared to kEUR 243 negative in the last year’s same period.

Gross profit for our Services segment decreased to kEUR 937 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to kEUR 1,223 in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin for this segment significantly decreased to 33.3% in the second quarter of 2023 from 39.7% in the second quarter of 2022. The main driver for the significant decline in gross profit, as well as gross profit margin were lower contributions from our German operation as well as from our Chinese service center. This was a result of lower utilization of both service centers in line with the substantial decreases in revenues. This was partially offset by higher gross profit and gross profit margin contributions from our American service center, as a benefit of increased utilization.

Selling expenses were kEUR 2,113 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to kEUR 1,888 in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was mainly related to higher expenses for trade fairs and exhibitions in the second quarter of 2023 compared to last year’s same period. This was partially offset by lower distribution expenses. Distribution expenses like shipping and packaging are a main driver of the selling expenses, and do not only depend on the amount of revenue, but also on quantities and types of products sold, as well as the destinations of where those goods are being delivered. Therefore, distribution expenses can vary noticeable from quarter to quarter.

Administrative expenses were kEUR 1,635 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to kEUR 1,505 in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was mainly related to higher advisor fees related to communication with financial institutions in connection with funding activities.

Research and development (‘R&D’) expenses slightly decreased to kEUR 1,538 in the second quarter of 2023 from kEUR 1,653 in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of kEUR 115 was mainly due to lower personnel expenses related to lower headcount as well as lower usage of external services. This was partially offset by higher material consumption. R&D expenses can vary from quarter to quarter and are usually driven by variations in project types and phases.

Other operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were kEUR 155 compared to kEUR 256 in the prior year period. This was mainly due to lower losses from foreign currency transactions of kEUR 95 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to kEUR 198 for the second quarter of 2022.

Other operating income was kEUR 641 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to kEUR 1,254 in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to lower gains from foreign currency transactions, which decreased to kEUR 111 for the second quarter of 2023 from kEUR 975 in the last year’s second quarter. This was partially offset by higher cost reimbursements for R&D expenses amounting to kEUR 273 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to kEUR 114 for the second quarter of 2022. Furthermore, other operating income included government grants awarded for R&D projects of kEUR 162 (second quarter 2022: kEUR 87).

The changes in foreign currency gains were primarily driven by the valuation of the intercompany loans granted by the parent company to our U.S. subsidiary. The changes in foreign currency losses were mainly driven by the valuation of the liability against our subsidiary voxeljet China related to the capital increase carried out in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating loss was kEUR 2,947 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to an operating loss of kEUR 1,957 in the comparative period in 2022. This was mainly due to a lower positive net impact from other operating expenses and other operating income amounting to kEUR 486 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a positive net impact amounting to kEUR 998 for the second quarter of 2022, in combination with a slight decrease in gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022. In addition, selling and administrative expenses increased compared to last year’s second quarter. This was partially offset by slightly lower research and development expenses.

Financial result was negative kEUR 678 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a financial result of positive kEUR 93 in the comparative period in 2022. In the following, the primary components of the financial result are described.

In October 2022, the loan granted by the European Investment Bank (the ‘EIB Loan’) including all interest was early settled and consequently the loan and the related derivative financial instruments were derecognized, therefore there is no finance income/expense from EIB Loan/derivatives for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a finance income of kEUR 1,037 from revaluation of derivative financial instruments for the comparative period in 2022. Those derivative financial instruments were revalued on each balance sheet date, with changes in the fair value between reporting periods recorded within the financial result of the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. An increase in our share price resulted in a finance expense, while a decrease led to a finance income, keeping other parameters constant. In relation with the early repayment of (i) the EIB Loan in October 2022 and (ii) loans granted by Sparkasse Schwaben-Bodensee, Germany (formerly Kreissparkasse Augsburg) in August and October 2022, also the interest expense from long term-debt decreased to kEUR 133 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to kEUR 583 for the second quarter of 2022.

This decrease was partially offset by increased interest expense on lease liabilities amounted to kEUR 289 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to kEUR 33 for the comparative period in 2022 related to the sale and leaseback transaction regarding voxeljet AG’s properties located in Friedberg, Bavaria, Germany. The transaction closed on October 31, 2022 and the lease term commenced on November 1, 2022. As a result of completion of this transaction, the Company derecognized a carrying amount of kEUR 14,062 relating to land and buildings and recognized a right of use asset and lease liability at an amount of kEUR 9,161 and kEUR 17,263, respectively.

In addition, finance expense related to the change in fair value of bond funds decreased from kEUR 330 for the second quarter of 2022 to kEUR 0 for the second quarter of 2023.

Financial result also included finance expense from revaluation of derivative financial instruments related to the Anzu Note (as described in Note 1) amounting to kEUR 298 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to kEUR 0 for the comparative period. For further information, see Note 7.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was kEUR 3,637 or EUR 0.40 per share, as compared to net loss of kEUR 1,799, or EUR 0.26 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Results

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 13.4% to kEUR 12,852 from kEUR 11,331 for the prior year period.

Systems revenues were kEUR 7,184 for the first six months of 2023 compared to kEUR 5,028 for the same period last year. The Company sold four new 3D printers during the first six months of 2023, compared to three new and one used and refurbished 3D printer during the prior year period. Systems revenues also include all Systems-related revenues from consumables, spare parts and maintenance. The increase in revenues from our Systems segment was mainly related to a significant increase in revenues from the sale of 3D printers due to a more favorable product mix which included more larger scale platforms. In addition, Systems-related revenues increased due to higher market demand in our after-sales activities in connection with an increased installed base of our 3D printers. Systems revenues represented 55.9% of total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 44.4% for the same period in the prior year.

Services revenues were kEUR 5,668 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to kEUR 6,303 for the same period last year. This decrease of 10.1% was mainly due to lower revenue contributions from our German service center and our subsidiary voxeljet China. This was partially offset by higher revenue contributions from our American service center, and we see continuing strong market demand in our Services segment from the Americas region. After a particularly strong year 2022 in the EMEA region, we have witnessed a decrease in market demand in this region, but a considerable level of demand existed for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Cost of sales for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were kEUR 9,082, an increase of kEUR 1,433 compared to cost of sales of kEUR 7,649 for the same period in 2022.

Gross profit and gross profit margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were kEUR 3,770 and 29.3%, respectively, compared to kEUR 3,682 and 32.5% for the prior year period.

Gross profit for our Systems segment increased to kEUR 1,975 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from kEUR 1,114 for the same period in 2022. This improvement was mainly driven by the increase in revenues. Gross profit margin for our Systems segment also increased, amounting to 27.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 22.2% for the prior year period, mainly due to a more favorable product mix, especially regarding the sale of 3D printers. The sale of larger scale platforms usually provides higher gross profit (margins) compared to smaller platforms. We recognized a change in valuation allowance for inventories following the Company’s inventory reserve policy amounting to kEUR 156 negative for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to kEUR 334 negative for the last year’s same period.

Gross profit for our Services segment decreased to kEUR 1,795 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from kEUR 2,568 in the same period 2022. Also gross profit margin for this segment decreased to 31.7% for the first six months of 2023 from 40.7% in the same period in 2022. Both decreases were mainly related to lower gross profit as well as gross profit margin contributions from the German operation as well as from our Chinese subsidiary, reflecting the lower utilization of both service centers in line with the declined revenues. This was partially offset by our subsidiary voxeljet America, where gross profit as well as gross profit margin improved as a result of a higher utilization of the American service center, reflecting the increase in revenues.

Selling expenses were kEUR 4,032 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to kEUR 3,525 for the same period in 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher expenses for trade fairs and exhibitions as well as higher distribution expenses primarily corresponding to the increase in revenues. Shipping and packaging expenses as a main driver of the selling expenses varies noticeable from quarter to quarter depending on quantity and types of products, as well as the destinations where those goods are being delivered.

Administrative expenses decreased by kEUR 40 to kEUR 3,142 for the first six months of 2023 from kEUR 3,182 for the prior year period and therefore remained almost the same.

R&D expenses slightly increased to kEUR 3,137 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from kEUR 3,094 for the same period in 2022, a increase of kEUR 43. This was mainly due to higher expenses for materials and higher usage of external services. R&D expenses can vary from quarter to quarter and are usually driven by variations in project types and phases.

Other operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were kEUR 614 compared to kEUR 414 for the prior year period. This was mainly due to higher losses from foreign currency transactions amounting to kEUR 550 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to kEUR 258 for the prior year period.

Other operating income was kEUR 1,377 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to kEUR 3,458 for the prior year period. This decrease was mainly due to the reclassification of the foreign currency translation reserve in the first quarter of 2022, which was previously recognized in other comprehensive income on consolidation of the accounts of our subsidiary voxeljet UK Ltd. (‘voxeljet UK’), to profit and loss account on deconsolidation amounting to kEUR 1,475, related to the finalization of the wind-up of voxeljet UK on February 17, 2022. In addition, we recorded lower gains from foreign exchange transactions amounting to kEUR 270 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to kEUR 1,409 for the comparative period in 2022. This was partially offset by higher cost reimbursements for R&D expenses amounting to kEUR 571 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to kEUR 196 for last year’s same period. Furthermore, other operating income included government grants awarded for R&D projects of kEUR 349 (six months ended June 30, 2022: kEUR 151).

The changes in foreign currency gains and losses were primarily driven by the valuation of the intercompany loans granted by the parent company to our U.S. subsidiary.

Operating loss was kEUR 5,778 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to an operating loss of kEUR 3,075 in the comparative period in 2022. This was mainly due to a lower positive net impact from other operating expenses and other operating income amounting to kEUR 763 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a positive net impact amounting to kEUR 3,044 for the last year’s same period in combination with higher selling and research and development expenses. This was partially offset by an improvement of gross profit and slightly lower administrative expenses.

Financial result was negative kEUR 1,098 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a financial result of positive kEUR 444 for the comparative period in 2022. In the following, the primary components of the financial result are described.

In October 2022, the EIB Loan including all interest was early settled and consequently the loan as well as the related derivative financial instruments were derecognized, therefore there is no finance income/expense from EIB Loan/derivatives for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a finance income of kEUR 2,353 from revaluation of derivative financial instruments for the comparative period in 2022. Those derivative financial instruments were revalued on each balance sheet date, with changes in the fair value between reporting periods recorded within the financial result of the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. An increase in our share price resulted in a finance expense, while a decrease led to a finance income, keeping other parameters constant. In relation with the early repayment of (i) the EIB Loan in October 2022 and (ii) loans granted by Sparkasse Schwaben-Bodensee, Germany (formerly Kreissparkasse Augsburg) in August and October 2022, also the interest expense from long term-debt decreased to kEUR 256 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to kEUR 1,150 for last year’s same period.

This decrease was partially offset by increased interest expense on lease liabilities amounted to kEUR 580 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to kEUR 70 for the comparative period in 2022 related to the sale and leaseback transaction regarding voxeljet AG’s properties located in Friedberg, Bavaria, Germany. The transaction closed on October 31, 2022 and the lease term commenced on November 1, 2022. As a result of completion of this transaction, the Company derecognized a carrying amount of kEUR 14,062 relating to land and buildings and recognized a right of use asset and lease liability at an amount of kEUR 9,161 and kEUR 17,263, respectively.

In addition, finance expense related to the change in fair value of bond funds decreased from kEUR 773 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to kEUR 0 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Financial result also included finance expense from revaluation of derivative financial instruments related to the Anzu Note amounting to kEUR 333 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to kEUR 0 for the comparative period. For further information, see Note 7.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was kEUR 6,888, or EUR 0.75 per share, as compared to net loss of kEUR 2,552, or EUR 0.36 per share for the prior year period.

Business Outlook

Our revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2023 is expected to be in the range of kEUR 4,750 to kEUR 7,000.

We reaffirm our guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2023:

– Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of kEUR 27,500 to kEUR 32,500

– Gross profit margin is expected to be above 31.5%

– Operating expenses for the full year are expected as follows: selling and administrative expenses are expected to be in the range of kEUR 14,000 to kEUR 16,000 and R&D expenses are projected to be between approximately kEUR 7,500 and kEUR 8,500. Depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be between kEUR 3,000 and kEUR 3,250.

– Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be slightly negative to neutral. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), as calculated under IFRS accounting principles before interest (income) expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and excluding other operating (income) expense resulting from foreign exchange gains or losses on the intercompany loans granted to the subsidiaries.

– Capital expenditures are projected to be in the range of kEUR 3,750 to kEUR 4,250, which primarily includes ongoing investments in our global subsidiaries.

Our total backlog of 3D printer orders as of June 30, 2023 was kEUR 10,247, which represents 14 3D printers. This compares to a backlog of kEUR 9,975 representing eleven 3D printers, on December 31, 2022. As production and delivery of our printers are generally characterized by lead times ranging between three to nine months, the conversion rate of order backlog into revenue is dependent on the equipping process for the respective 3D printer, as well as the timing of customers’ requested deliveries.

As of June 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of kEUR 7,181, additionally we held restricted cash of kEUR 2,986 and held kEUR 1,846 of term deposits, which are included in current other financial assets on our consolidated statements of financial position.

