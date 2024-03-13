voxeljet AG Announces Restatement and Extension of Loan Financing with Anzu

FRIEDBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) (“Company“) and Anzu’s industrial technology investment fund, (“Anzu“) today agreed to amend and restate the existing loan note which the Company has issued to Anzu with a principal amount of USD 3,209,483.12 and a maturity date of January 3, 2028 (the amended loan note “Existing Loan Note“) and to agree on an additional new loan note (“New Loan Note“).





The New Loan Note has a principal amount of USD 5,500,000.00 which will be made available in two tranches of USD 2,750,000.00 each, the first tranche upon Anzu having received duly executed collateral documentation and the second tranche on July 15, 2024 (or such earlier date determined by either party). The New Loan Note has a maturity date of June 30, 2026, but may be due earlier for repayment if a fundamental change as defined in the New Loan Note occurs. The Existing Loan Note has been amended and restated to largely equal the terms and conditions of the New Loan Note.

Customary collateral has been provided to secure Anzu’s claims under the New Loan Note as well as under the Existing Loan Note.

The Company will use the net loan proceeds for financing of the operative business and for effecting the delisting and deregistration of its ADSs.

