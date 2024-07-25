Votiro Highlights Continuous Momentum in the Asia-Pacific

Company unveils key executive appointments, industry partnerships, and market growth within the region

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Votiro, innovator in Zero Trust Data Detection and Response and trusted to deliver safe and compliant content to industry leaders across the globe, announces significant growth and advancements in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Japan. The company also shares its plans to advance product functionality within the region in the second half of the year, expanding its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) engine with a real-time data security pillar via Zero Trust Data Detection & Response (DDR).





To lead expansion in the large growth market, the company has appointed John Ong as Regional VP of Sales, APAC, Japan, and Middle East. Ong joins Votiro with more than two decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry at companies including Panorays, AlgoSec, and Check Point Software Technologies. With a deep understanding of direct and indirect business models specific to the dynamic APAC market, Ong is well-positioned to drive regional growth and serve existing customers and partners.

“We are excited to welcome John to the Votiro team. John brings a wealth of expertise and understanding of the complexities of the digital security business and channel-focused growth. He is the ideal leader for continuing to build and lead Votiro’s momentum in the region,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO of Votiro. “We are committed to helping our APAC, Japan, and Middle East customers and partners accelerate cybersecurity strategies and maintain an always-safe and -compliant posture. We look forward to working with John and his team to introduce our new real-time data security solutions and further product functionalities with technology partners.”

In recent months, Votiro has implemented key technology integrations with industry partners, including Microsoft SharePoint, Zscaler ZIA, and Palo Alto Networks Prisma platforms. The company has also strengthened existing integrations with partners such as Menlo Security, SumoLogic, industry-leading Enterprise Security Browsers, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft OneDrive. With all these open, API-based integrations, Votiro can help more enterprise users eliminate the risk of file-borne data privacy exposure and proactively prevent unknown malware, and other evasive malicious attempts to gain initial access in the first place.

With the addition of Ong and expanded list of technology partnerships, Votiro is uniquely positioned for market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s ability to prevent file-borne threats via its patented CDR technology enables it to explicitly meet stringent Zero Trust security requirements and other compliance regulations within the region. The upcoming expansion of Votiro’s DDR technology will further provide customers and partners with the ability to maintain compliance with data privacy regulations that continue to define data security in the APAC region, including PDPA, PIPL, and APPI.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of Votiro’s team and contribute to the advancement of its proven technology,” said Ong. “I believe that data security is an utmost priority for today’s organizations, and there is a huge demand for solutions that can help them adhere to growing regional, regulatory frameworks. I look forward to connecting with our existing customers and partners and forging new relationships across the region with Votiro.”

Votiro has strengthened its position in the APAC region through its extensive channel partner ecosystem, with key partners including Asgent, M-Tech, and TruVisor, and in association with AiSP as well as ISC2. Votiro counts a growing number of government agencies as customers in the region, with further market growth expected through the additional capabilities that will support data security. The expansion of Votiro’s partnerships in the region highlights the company’s advancement of its global footprint and furthering its foothold within key industries worldwide.

Votiro will be on-site at the AiSP Cloud Security Summit on September 14, 2024, as well as GovWare from October 15-17, 2024. The on-site team is eager to introduce themselves, demonstrate its threat prevention and data privacy capabilities, and talk about the company’s support for regulatory requirements within the APAC region.

To book a demo, start a free 30-day trial, or learn more about Votiro’s commitment to preventing privacy risks and malware threats, visit www.votiro.com.

About Votiro

Votiro’s Zero Trust Data Detection & Response platform allows data to flow freely and safely. Our unified data security solution provides organizations around the globe with real-time privacy masking, data compliance, proactive file-borne threat prevention, and actionable data insights. The seamless, open-API proactively prevents risks to private data in-motion by detecting and masking information while disarming known and unknown cyber threats before they reach user endpoints.

Votiro is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Australia, Israel, and Singapore. Votiro is SOC 2 Type II compliant. Learn more at www.votiro.com.

Contacts

Sara Jacono



LaunchTech Communications



540-764-0043



sjacono@golaunchtech.com