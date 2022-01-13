Home Business Wire Vortexa Launches The Most Complete Global Onshore Crude Inventories Data & Analytics...
Vortexa Launches The Most Complete Global Onshore Crude Inventories Data & Analytics Available in the Market Today

  • Vortexa’s Onshore Crude Inventories data and analytics enable commodities traders and analysts to gain the fastest and most accurate view of global supply and demand balances
  • Our advanced analytics provide the most complete coverage of onshore crude inventories, spanning 20,000 tanks and over 5.5 billion capacity across 112 countries, validated by in-house industry experts

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vortexa, the energy trading and shipping intelligence provider that combines AI and deep industry expertise and provides the most complete real-time data and analytics tools for energy and shipping markets, is proud to launch the world’s most complete data and analytics for global onshore crude inventories.


Vortexa’s Onshore Crude Inventories data allows traders and analysts to track where stocks are currently rising or falling, inferring the clearest understanding of the latest global crude and supply balances. Aggregation analytics by time, location and tank-type also help to strengthen trading decisions and help allocate resources most effectively and profitably.

Cushing inventory data is supplemented by weekly aerial infra-red observations to provide a very tight correlation with the United States Department of Energy (DOE) weekly statistics. These measures are available two days before the official EIA storage numbers are released which gives traders an advantage to position themselves well in advance of the DOE figures.

Vortexa’s CEO, Fabio Kuhn said: ‘’We are excited to bring the highest level of transparency in global onshore crude inventories available today. It is now possible to combine Vortexa’s leading data & analytics in floating storage with onshore inventories to provide the most complete and timely view on the balancing of global supply and demand of crude in the market.’’

About Vortexa

Vortexa provides market-leading real-time data and advanced analytics for energy and shipping markets. With the most accurate and complete picture of waterborne energy flows and freight dynamics, Vortexa covers crude oil, refined products, LPG and LNG, across all vessel classes. We help traders, analysts and shipping professionals gain a competitive edge into complex and opaque markets by making better trading decisions with confidence. Vortexa is a multidisciplinary force of over 100 employees combining the best of energy and shipping expertise, data science and engineering across three major hubs in London, Singapore and Houston.

Senior Marketing Communications Executive

Emma Boyle

emma.boyle@vortexa.com
+44 7814767321

