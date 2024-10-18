Vontier’s Chair Karen C. Francis Named to the 2024 NACD Directorship 100

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, announced today that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) has named Vontier’s Board Chair, Karen C. Francis, to the 2024 NACD Directorship 100. This annual award celebrates and recognizes the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage, and integrity.









“Karen’s well-deserved recognition by NACD reflects her dedication and commitment not only to Vontier and its vision, but also to the other boards on which she serves and the governance community more broadly,” said Mark Morelli, President and CEO at Vontier. “Karen is an outstanding and passionate leader and one of the most influential directors helping to shape the future of global mobility.”

Karen has served as Vontier’s Board Chair since it became a public company in 2020, playing a pivotal role in standing up the company and the board of directors. In addition to chairing the board, she serves on Vontier’s Nominating & Governance Committee. Karen also currently serves on the board of Polestar Automotive as a member of its Nominating & Governance Committee and Chair of the Compensation Committee.

In addition to her public company expertise, Karen’s has served as an independent director for a number of private-equity and venture-capital funded companies in Silicon Valley. She serves as a Senior Advisor to TPG Capital and has a strong track record of successfully building businesses across multiple industries.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by NACD along with this accomplished group of corporate directors and governance professionals,” said Karen Francis. “Strong governance is extremely important, and I look forward to continuing to amplify the need for innovative, inclusive, and impactful board service.”

Karen and her fellow honorees will be recognized at the upcoming 2024 NACD Directorship 100 Gala in New York City on December 16, in addition to being featured in NACD Directorship® magazine’s annual list of The Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

