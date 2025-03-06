Vontier to Present at BofA Global Industrials Conference

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Morelli, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga, will participate in the Bank of America Global Research Global Industrials Conference 2025, in London.

A fireside chat discussion and simultaneous webcast will take place on Tuesday, March 18 at 6:35 a.m. Eastern Time (10:35 a.m. GMT).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations, “Events & Presentations” section of Vontier’s website, at www.vontier.com. A replay will be available following the presentation.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

Investor Relations:

Ryan Edelman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Vontier Corporation

ryan.edelman@vontier.com