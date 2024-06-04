Vontier Showcases Recent Innovations

Innovations highlighted at three key conferences: Retail Technology Conference and ACT Expo in the U.S. and UNITI Expo in Germany

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, showcased key technological innovations recently at three international conferences:





The new technologies – and others – position Vontier to capitalize on underlying secular tailwinds that are driving significant investments to modernize the infrastructure that enables the way the world moves.

“We have made a strong commitment to innovation and new product launches to continue to meet our customers’ complex needs,” says Mark Morelli, President & CEO of Vontier. “For example, we had seven times the number of software and hardware product launches last year as we did just three years ago. These smart, sustainable solutions are an integral part of our Connected Mobility strategy and are driving tremendous value and productivity for our customers across the mobility ecosystem.”

The company’s innovation highlights include:

Konect

Vontier’s Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), worldwide leader in retail and commercial fueling and convenience technology, has launched Konect, a powerful solution that delivers turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure designed specifically for the retail fueling industry.

Konect offers a unique, fully integrated, site-wide suite of market-leading EV charging hardware and software solutions for businesses wanting to install their own infrastructure. It utilizes several key solutions in the Vontier portfolio (EVolve’s Driivz EV charging software, Invenco by GVR FlexPay 6 payment terminals, existing GVR service and support network) to guide fueling operators through their EV adoption journey with seamless integration with their existing fueling, payment and service.

Konect enables fuel retailers to act as their own Charge Point Operator. The connected solution offers a modular architecture which enables rapidly growing convenience store operators to connect and scale easier, faster and with lower cost. At the heart of the solution is a state-of-the-art EV charging system, co-developed with global EV charging hardware leader, SK Signet Inc. Developed for seamless integration capability with Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s existing full-site fueling, payment and service solutions, Konect enables new profit opportunities for fuel retailers, while empowering them to accelerate the journey to electric mobility.

FlexPay 6 Payment Terminals

The Invenco by GVR FlexPay 6 All-in-One 9 in. (A2-09) Payment Terminal is an industrial multimedia device, made for the outdoors. It links media, loyalty and payment features like ordering at the pump and curbside pickup. It also streamlines security and payment compliance, lowers the total cost of ownership, and maximizes uptime with over the air software update capabilities.

FlexPay 6 is a significant competitive advantage for Vontier, particularly as it relates to payment retrofit kits and the ability to scale and explore cross-selling opportunities into other verticals like EV Charging, CNG and hydrogen refueling.

FlexPay6 is customizable with dynamic content, versatile with various payment options, secure in its PCI 6 capabilities and SRED certification and compact, fitting standard pumps, kiosks and pedestals.

iNFX

iNFX by Invenco by GVR, is a cloud-based, modular software architecture that allows rapid scalability and extensible offerings like integrated payment, loyalty, car wash and EV charging. The modular nature also allows operators a seamless way to manage their workflows, improve asset health and uptime and enhance profitability. iNFX takes a unique plug-and-play approach, which has not been done in the industry before, to manage the entire convenience retail and fueling site.

Vontier stands out as a true differentiator in this space, with iNFX being the premier choice for customers who think about replacing outdated POS solutions with ones that fit seamlessly into their existing technology suite and enhance their efficiency.

The design of this plug-in, API-enabled system provides a completely customizable solution that unlocks the ability to drive growth, reduce costs and enhance the customer experience. iNFX provides the freedom and flexibility required to solve unique business challenges today and into the future.

Electric Vehicle Evaluator

Teletrac Navman, which offers next-generation telematics solutions for fleets and businesses worldwide, announced the Electric Vehicle Evaluator (EVE) tool at ACT Expo. This tool is designed to use telematics data and predictive analytics to build a plan for decarbonization for each client’s particular use case.

It covers three key areas: feasibility planning, financial planning, and infrastructure design. This includes helping to identify vehicles suitable for electric transition based on trip data, with optimum battery and charger types; a detailed total cost of ownership analysis comparing EVs with ICE vehicles; and modeling the most efficient charging infrastructure for a specific business’s needs.

EVE is complemented by Teletrac Navman’s new Sustainability Dashboard, which is designed to help fleet managers monitor progress against their decarbonization targets.

