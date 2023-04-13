Vontier Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and will hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-343-1703 (U.S. callers) or +1 785-424-1116 (international callers), along with the conference ID: 9865421 or passcode: 32768. Webcast information and related conference call materials will be made available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Vontier’s investor relations website: (www.investors.vontier.com) prior to the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation, or by dialing +1 800-839-5492 (U.S callers) or +1 402-220-2551(International callers), conference ID: 9865421.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by over 8,500 colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

Contacts

Ryan Edelman
Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (984) 238-1929

ryan.edelman@vontier.com

