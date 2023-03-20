Vontier Announces New Reporting Segment Structure

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced a new segment reporting structure to align with its strategy, better reflect the diverse end markets it serves and provide greater transparency into its businesses. Starting with its first quarter 2023 earnings announcement, the company will report its financial results based on the following business segments:

Mobility Technologies provides digitally enabled equipment and solutions to support efficient operations across the mobility ecosystem. Offerings include point-of-sale and payment systems, IoT-based fleet telematics and workflow automation solutions, data analytics, operating software for electric vehicle charging networks, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing. Mobility Technologies consists of Vontier’s Retail Solutions, DRB, Teletrac Navman, ANGI, and Driivz businesses.

Repair Solutions comprises the Matco business, a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment and software through a robust network of mobile franchisees.

Environmental & Fueling Solutions provides best-in-class environmental, fueling hardware and software, and aftermarket solutions for global fueling infrastructure and comprises the Gilbarco Veeder-Root business.

Other consists of the company’s Global Traffic Technologies and Coats (Hennessy) businesses, which are reported as assets held for sale, as previously communicated.

“As Vontier continues its transformation journey as a leader in the mobility ecosystem, we are excited to unveil our new reporting structure, which aligns with our strategic vision for the company and effectively positions our brands and product capabilities to deliver enhanced profitable growth and shareholder value. Our leadership team is empowered to craft and execute targeted strategies to capture expanding market potential and propel our business forward, delivering even stronger results for our stakeholders,” stated Mark D. Morelli, President and CEO. “Our expertise and capabilities across these segments, coupled with our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, uniquely positions us to lead the mobility industry evolution and drive transformative change.”

Additional detail to be provided at Vontier’s Investor Day on March 23, 2023.

Quarterly and annual sales by segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 was as follows:

$ in millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year



2022 Mobility Technologies $ 203.0 $ 208.8 $ 228.0 $ 259.5 $ 899.3 Repair Solutions 164.4 149.7 152.7 144.7 611.5 Environmental & Fueling Solutions 332.8 377.1 369.0 423.2 1,502.1 Other 47.9 40.8 38.3 44.5 171.5 Total Sales $ 748.1 $ 776.4 $ 788.0 $ 871.9 $ 3,184.4

Quarterly and annual operating profit, operating profit margin, segment operating profit, segment operating profit margin, adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 were as follows:

$ in millions Q1 Margin Q2 Margin Q3 Margin Q4 Margin Full Year



2022 Margin Operating Profit (GAAP) $ 134.8 18.0 % $ 136.5 17.6 % $ 150.2 19.1 % $ 156.4 17.9 % $ 577.9 18.1 % Mobility Technologies 43.0 21.2 43.1 20.6 55.4 24.3 49.9 19.2 191.4 21.3 Repair Solutions 47.0 28.6 41.6 27.8 48.6 31.8 32.5 22.5 169.7 27.8 Environmental & Fueling Solutions 80.1 24.1 98.0 26.0 103.7 28.1 120.8 28.5 402.6 26.8 Other 5.1 10.6 3.2 7.8 1.5 3.9 9.4 21.1 19.2 11.2 Segment Operating Profit (Non-GAAP) 175.2 23.4 185.9 23.9 209.2 26.5 212.6 24.4 782.9 24.6 Corporate & Other Unallocated Costs (11.8 ) (1.6 ) (18.9 ) (2.4 ) (13.4 ) (1.7 ) (22.6 ) (2.6 ) (66.7 ) (2.1 ) Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 163.4 21.8 % $ 167.0 21.5 % $ 195.8 24.8 % $ 190.0 21.8 % $ 716.2 22.5 %

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead. To learn more, visit www.vontier.com.

VONTIER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also references “adjusted operating profit,” “adjusting operating profit margin,” “segment operating profit,” and “segment operating profit margin,” which are non-GAAP financial measures. We present these measures because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure and allocation and investments. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the GAAP financial measures, but should instead be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Vontier in this release may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted operating profit refers to operating profit calculated in accordance with GAAP, but excluding amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring costs and other termination costs and severance benefits (“Restructuring costs”), transaction- and deal-related costs, amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up, other charges which represent charges incurred that are not part of our core operating results (“Other charges”), the impact of certain divested businesses, or product lines or businesses to be abandoned but not considered discontinued operations (“Divestiture related adjustments”), loss on sale of property, asset impairments, one-time costs related to the separation and normalization and other adjustments which represent adjustments for standalone public company costs. Adjusted operating profit margin refers to adjusted operating profit divided by GAAP sales.

Segment operating profit is used by Vontier’s management in determining how to allocate resources and assess performance. Segment operating profit represents total segment sales less operating costs attributable to the segment, which does not include unallocated corporate costs and other operating costs not allocated to the reportable segments as part of management’s assessment of reportable segment operating performance, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and other costs shown in the reconciliation to GAAP operating profit below. As part of management’s assessment of the Repair Solutions segment, a capital charge based on the segment’s financing receivables portfolio is allocated from Corporate. Segment operating profit margin refers to segment operating profit divided by GAAP sales.

Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit and Segment Operating Profit

$ in millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year



2022 Operating Profit (GAAP) $ 134.8 $ 136.5 $ 150.2 $ 156.4 $ 577.9 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 18.5 19.6 18.9 21.0 78.0 Restructuring costs 0.6 4.8 2.5 3.6 11.5 Transaction- and deal-related costs 7.1 3.3 19.0 3.9 33.3 One-time costs related to separation 1.6 1.6 0.8 1.3 5.3 Asset impairment — — 2.1 1.5 3.6 Divestiture related adjustments (0.2 ) 0.4 2.1 0.4 2.7 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up — — — 1.1 1.1 Loss on sale of property — — — 0.8 0.8 Other charges 1.3 0.8 0.1 — 2.2 Normalization and other adjustments (0.3 ) — 0.1 — (0.2 ) Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP) 163.4 167.0 195.8 190.0 716.2 Corporate & Other Unallocated Costs 11.8 18.9 13.4 22.6 66.7 Segment Operating Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 175.2 $ 185.9 $ 209.2 $ 212.6 $ 782.9

