Vonage Wins National Innovation Award for Guest Experience at UK National Innovation Awards

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has won the National Innovation Award for Guest Experience as part of the 2023 National Innovation Awards.





The Awards is a prestigious recognition programme, founded in 2016 by Directors Club United Kingdom, to celebrate new technologies and their impacts on customer experience, operational performance and employee wellbeing. The Award for Guest Experience highlights technology innovation that reimagines customer experience in a hospitality setting.

Vonage won for its Communications APIs which empower various industries, including travel and hospitality, to deliver unparalleled customer experiences by enhancing communications between guests, employees, and services. Vonage’s Communications APIs are fully programmable and allow for the integration of video, voice, chat, messaging, AI and verification into existing products, workflows and systems, to enhance engagement and streamline operations.

Travel mobile tool Emburse Go used Vonage’s Messages API to ensure its customers’ travel experience was as simple as possible. The company, designed to create happy travellers and happy travel managers, developed a globally scalable SMS solution to enable easy user verification and SMS notifications for delays, trip details and booking changes for more than 600,000 travellers across 40 countries. After implementing the system, Emburse Go’s app adoption rates increased by 70-80 percent, significantly expanding its global reach in just months.

Micha van Eijk, Senior Product Manager Travel Solutions at Emburse, comments, “At Emburse Go, we are obsessed with providing the most seamless, enjoyable travel experience for our users. SMS allows us to offer the instant connectivity that our travellers expect when they are on the go and Vonage’s SMS API not only helped us to instantly scale globally, but it enabled us to deliver business-critical messages at the right time, to the right user, wherever they are in the world.”

“At Vonage, we are committed to creating tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each business and sector. Vonage’s Communications APIs allow travel and hospitality companies to deliver dynamic and engaging customer engagement solutions which focus wholly on customer preferences,” said Matthew Parker, Country Manager, UK&I at Vonage. “We are thrilled to be recognised by the UK National Innovation Awards for this ongoing commitment and dedication to our customers’ success.”

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage’s Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage’s fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely – providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About The UK National Innovation Awards

The UK National Innovation Awards (the Nationals) is a prestigious recognition programme, founded in 2016 by Directors Club United Kingdom, to celebrate new technologies and their impacts on customer experience, operational performance and employee wellbeing.

Past winners and finalists are celebrated permanently on our Honours Board.

Uniquely, our Judging Faculty is drawn from the leadership of the functions and divisions pertinent to each award category. Judges are also members of Directors Club United Kingdom.

